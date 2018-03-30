Jazz Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:JAZZ) Earning Somewhat Favorable News Coverage, Accern Reports

Press coverage about Jazz Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:JAZZ) has been trending somewhat positive on Friday, Accern Sentiment reports. The research group rates the sentiment of media coverage by analyzing more than 20 million news and blog sources in real time. Accern ranks coverage of companies on a scale of negative one to positive one, with scores nearest to one being the most favorable. Jazz Pharmaceuticals earned a coverage optimism score of 0.09 on Accern’s scale. Accern also assigned media headlines about the specialty pharmaceutical company an impact score of 45.8480616579767 out of 100, indicating that recent media coverage is somewhat unlikely to have an effect on the company’s share price in the next few days.

JAZZ has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research cut Jazz Pharmaceuticals from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 2nd. Leerink Swann assumed coverage on shares of Jazz Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Tuesday, January 2nd. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $180.00 target price on the stock. Wells Fargo reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Jazz Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Monday, December 25th. Cantor Fitzgerald reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $200.00 target price on shares of Jazz Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Sunday, December 10th. Finally, B. Riley reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $206.00 price target on shares of Jazz Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Tuesday, December 5th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and seventeen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $181.04.

Shares of NASDAQ:JAZZ traded up $3.33 during trading on Friday, hitting $150.99. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 639,718 shares, compared to its average volume of 440,869. The company has a market cap of $9,029.72, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.79, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.79 and a beta of 0.97. The company has a quick ratio of 3.15, a current ratio of 3.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57. Jazz Pharmaceuticals has a fifty-two week low of $128.58 and a fifty-two week high of $163.75.

Jazz Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:JAZZ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 27th. The specialty pharmaceutical company reported $2.58 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.73 by ($0.15). The business had revenue of $436.40 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $440.91 million. Jazz Pharmaceuticals had a return on equity of 22.63% and a net margin of 30.14%. analysts expect that Jazz Pharmaceuticals will post 11.48 EPS for the current year.

In related news, SVP Paul Treacy sold 877 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $139.62, for a total transaction of $122,446.74. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CFO Matthew P. Young sold 700 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $151.22, for a total transaction of $105,854.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 39,165 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,922,531.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 12,758 shares of company stock valued at $1,881,171. Insiders own 4.30% of the company’s stock.

Jazz Pharmaceuticals, Inc is a specialty pharmaceutical company focusing on the development and commercialization of pharmaceutical products to meet unmet medical needs in neurology and psychiatry. As of December 31, 2009, the Company markets two products: Xyrem (sodium oxybate) for the treatment of both cataplexy and excessive daytime sleepiness in patients with narcolepsy; and Luvox CR (fluvoxamine maleate) for the treatment of both obsessive compulsive disorder and social anxiety disorder.

