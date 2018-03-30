Somewhat Positive News Coverage Somewhat Unlikely to Impact Lantheus (NASDAQ:LNTH) Share Price

Media coverage about Lantheus (NASDAQ:LNTH) has trended somewhat positive this week, according to Accern Sentiment. Accern scores the sentiment of media coverage by monitoring more than 20 million blog and news sources in real time. Accern ranks coverage of companies on a scale of negative one to positive one, with scores nearest to one being the most favorable. Lantheus earned a news impact score of 0.18 on Accern’s scale. Accern also assigned press coverage about the medical equipment provider an impact score of 46.5342162207393 out of 100, meaning that recent media coverage is somewhat unlikely to have an impact on the company’s share price in the next few days.

LNTH has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Lantheus from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $27.00 price objective for the company in a report on Saturday, January 27th. BidaskClub upgraded shares of Lantheus from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, ValuEngine downgraded shares of Lantheus from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, December 1st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $24.75.

NASDAQ LNTH traded up $0.25 during trading on Friday, reaching $15.90. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 837,400 shares, compared to its average volume of 391,566. The company has a quick ratio of 2.60, a current ratio of 3.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 11.40. The stock has a market capitalization of $592.52, a PE ratio of 14.76, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.25 and a beta of 1.56. Lantheus has a 1-year low of $10.65 and a 1-year high of $24.45.

Lantheus (NASDAQ:LNTH) last posted its earnings results on Monday, February 26th. The medical equipment provider reported $0.12 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.20 by ($0.08). Lantheus had a net margin of 37.23% and a negative return on equity of 68.13%. The business had revenue of $81.24 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $78.57 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.18 earnings per share. Lantheus’s revenue was up 9.3% compared to the same quarter last year. equities analysts anticipate that Lantheus will post 1.04 EPS for the current year.

In other Lantheus news, insider Michael P. Duffy sold 21,655 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $22.40, for a total value of $485,072.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 156,784 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,511,961.60. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, SVP Timothy G. Healey sold 3,696 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $19.58, for a total transaction of $72,367.68. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 64,582 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,264,515.56. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 40,709 shares of company stock valued at $839,135 over the last 90 days. 1.20% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Lantheus Company Profile

Lantheus Holdings, Inc is engaged in the development, manufacture and commercialization of diagnostic medical imaging agents and products that assist clinicians in the diagnosis and treatment of cardiovascular and other diseases. Its imaging agents and products are used across a range of imaging modalities, including echocardiography and nuclear imaging.

