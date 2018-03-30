Somewhat Positive Press Coverage Somewhat Unlikely to Impact The Ultimate Software Group (ULTI) Share Price

Media coverage about The Ultimate Software Group (NASDAQ:ULTI) has trended somewhat positive this week, Accern reports. Accern rates the sentiment of media coverage by reviewing more than 20 million blog and news sources in real-time. Accern ranks coverage of publicly-traded companies on a scale of negative one to positive one, with scores nearest to one being the most favorable. The Ultimate Software Group earned a media sentiment score of 0.18 on Accern’s scale. Accern also assigned press coverage about the technology company an impact score of 45.3458791697458 out of 100, indicating that recent media coverage is somewhat unlikely to have an effect on the company’s share price in the immediate future.

ULTI stock traded up $6.06 during trading on Friday, hitting $243.70. The company had a trading volume of 254,200 shares, compared to its average volume of 291,293. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a current ratio of 1.18 and a quick ratio of 1.18. The Ultimate Software Group has a 12 month low of $181.59 and a 12 month high of $257.93. The stock has a market capitalization of $7,450.76, a PE ratio of 300.86, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 6.02 and a beta of 1.01.

The Ultimate Software Group (NASDAQ:ULTI) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 6th. The technology company reported $1.11 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.87 by $0.24. The Ultimate Software Group had a net margin of 1.59% and a return on equity of 5.31%. The firm had revenue of $251.43 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $244.83 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.91 EPS. The Ultimate Software Group’s revenue was up 19.4% on a year-over-year basis. equities analysts expect that The Ultimate Software Group will post 1.83 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

ULTI has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Canaccord Genuity boosted their target price on The Ultimate Software Group from $240.00 to $245.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 7th. SunTrust Banks boosted their target price on The Ultimate Software Group to $250.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 7th. Zacks Investment Research raised The Ultimate Software Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $252.00 target price on the stock in a report on Saturday, February 3rd. Guggenheim reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $245.00 target price on shares of The Ultimate Software Group in a report on Thursday, January 11th. Finally, Mizuho raised The Ultimate Software Group from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $200.00 target price on the stock in a report on Monday, January 8th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and seventeen have given a buy rating to the company. The Ultimate Software Group presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $244.95.

In other The Ultimate Software Group news, VP Robert Manne sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $228.85, for a total transaction of $1,144,250.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 63,873 shares in the company, valued at approximately $14,617,336.05. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Scott Scherr sold 32,166 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $222.37, for a total transaction of $7,152,753.42. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 343,139 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $76,303,819.43. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 284,019 shares of company stock valued at $63,840,036 in the last 90 days. 4.90% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

About The Ultimate Software Group

The Ultimate Software Group, Inc (Ultimate) is a cloud provider of people management solutions, referred to as human capital management (HCM). The Company’s UltiPro product suite (UltiPro) is an engaging solution that has human resources (HR), payroll and benefits management. As of December 31, 2016, UltiPro included global people management, available in 14 languages with more than 35 country-specific localizations.

