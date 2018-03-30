TriCo Bancshares (TCBK) Receives Daily Media Sentiment Rating of 0.17

Headlines about TriCo Bancshares (NASDAQ:TCBK) have been trending somewhat positive on Friday, according to Accern Sentiment. The research firm identifies positive and negative news coverage by reviewing more than 20 million blog and news sources. Accern ranks coverage of publicly-traded companies on a scale of negative one to one, with scores nearest to one being the most favorable. TriCo Bancshares earned a media sentiment score of 0.17 on Accern’s scale. Accern also assigned news headlines about the financial services provider an impact score of 46.3701566785931 out of 100, meaning that recent news coverage is somewhat unlikely to have an impact on the stock’s share price in the next few days.

Here are some of the news headlines that may have impacted Accern’s rankings:

Shares of NASDAQ:TCBK opened at $37.22 on Friday. TriCo Bancshares has a twelve month low of $32.82 and a twelve month high of $43.79. The company has a current ratio of 0.80, a quick ratio of 0.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35. The company has a market capitalization of $866.60, a PE ratio of 18.15, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.47 and a beta of 0.85.

TriCo Bancshares (NASDAQ:TCBK) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 30th. The financial services provider reported $0.47 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.55 by ($0.08). The business had revenue of $57.57 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $58.45 million. TriCo Bancshares had a return on equity of 9.70% and a net margin of 17.52%. analysts expect that TriCo Bancshares will post 2.57 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 30th. Investors of record on Friday, March 16th will be issued a $0.17 dividend. This represents a $0.68 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.83%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 15th. TriCo Bancshares’s dividend payout ratio is 39.08%.

Several research firms have issued reports on TCBK. FIG Partners cut shares of TriCo Bancshares from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 13th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of TriCo Bancshares from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $44.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, March 14th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods reiterated a “hold” rating and issued a $45.00 price objective on shares of TriCo Bancshares in a research note on Friday, December 22nd. ValuEngine upgraded shares of TriCo Bancshares from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 7th. Finally, BidaskClub cut shares of TriCo Bancshares from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 10th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $42.25.

TriCo Bancshares Company Profile

TriCo Bancshares is a bank holding company. The Company’s principal subsidiary is Tri Counties Bank, a California-chartered commercial bank (the Bank). The Bank offers banking services to retail customers and small to medium-sized businesses through 68 branch offices in Northern and Central California.

