Gotham Asset Management LLC Grows Stake in Sonic Co. (NASDAQ:SONC)

Gotham Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Sonic Co. (NASDAQ:SONC) by 41.3% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 333,412 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock after acquiring an additional 97,489 shares during the quarter. Gotham Asset Management LLC owned 0.87% of Sonic worth $9,162,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the stock. First Trust Advisors LP purchased a new stake in shares of Sonic in the 3rd quarter worth $644,000. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Sonic in the 3rd quarter worth $239,000. Victory Capital Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Sonic by 73.7% in the 3rd quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 32,063 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $816,000 after buying an additional 13,599 shares during the period. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA lifted its holdings in shares of Sonic by 33.4% in the 3rd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 28,210 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $718,000 after buying an additional 7,070 shares during the period. Finally, Sei Investments Co. lifted its holdings in shares of Sonic by 3.0% in the 3rd quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 174,957 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $4,452,000 after buying an additional 5,025 shares during the period.

NASDAQ:SONC traded down $0.01 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $25.23. 949,500 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 926,810. Sonic Co. has a twelve month low of $22.11 and a twelve month high of $30.05. The firm has a market capitalization of $970.68, a P/E ratio of 14.50, a P/E/G ratio of 1.17 and a beta of 1.55. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of -2.85, a current ratio of 2.51 and a quick ratio of 1.81.

Sonic (NASDAQ:SONC) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, March 27th. The restaurant operator reported $0.17 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.15 by $0.02. Sonic had a net margin of 16.01% and a negative return on equity of 25.75%. The firm had revenue of $88.10 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $94.34 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.15 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 12.1% compared to the same quarter last year. analysts expect that Sonic Co. will post 1.47 EPS for the current year.

In other Sonic news, Director Federico F. Pena sold 9,686 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $24.61, for a total transaction of $238,372.46. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Federico F. Pena sold 4,575 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.99, for a total transaction of $118,904.25. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 6.24% of the company’s stock.

SONC has been the subject of several research reports. Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on Sonic from $29.00 to $28.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Monday. BidaskClub lowered Sonic from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Saturday, January 13th. Wells Fargo reduced their price target on Sonic from $30.00 to $27.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, March 19th. Barclays boosted their price target on Sonic from $27.00 to $28.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 16th. Finally, Guggenheim reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $31.00 price target (up from $29.00) on shares of Sonic in a research report on Thursday, December 28th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $28.67.

Sonic Corp. operates and franchises the chain of drive-thru restaurants (Sonic Drive-Ins) in the United States. As of August 31, 2016, 3,557 Sonic Drive-Ins were in operation from coast to coast in 45 states, consisting of 345 Company drive-thrus and 3,212 franchise drive-thrus. As of August 31, 2016, its restaurant design and construction consisted of a kitchen housed in a one-story building, which was approximately 1,500 square feet, flanked by canopy-covered rows of 16 to 24 parking spaces, with each space having its own payment terminal, intercom speaker system and menu board.

