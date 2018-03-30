SoonCoin (SOON) Price Tops $0.0080

SoonCoin (CURRENCY:SOON) traded down 1% against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 20:00 PM ET on March 30th. SoonCoin has a market cap of $100,021.00 and approximately $9.00 worth of SoonCoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last week, SoonCoin has traded down 40.1% against the US dollar. One SoonCoin coin can now be bought for approximately $0.0080 or 0.00000117 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded down 3.3% against the dollar and now trades at $6,902.06 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded down 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $699.17 or 0.10185900 BTC.

Steem (STEEM) traded down 4% against the dollar and now trades at $1.56 or 0.00022784 BTC.

Counterparty (XCP) traded 1.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $10.43 or 0.00151912 BTC.

Unobtanium (UNO) traded down 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $137.02 or 0.01996110 BTC.

Crown (CRW) traded 2.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.20 or 0.00017508 BTC.

Namecoin (NMC) traded down 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $1.41 or 0.00020513 BTC.

ATBCoin (ATB) traded down 3.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.20 or 0.00002922 BTC.

CHIPS (CHIPS) traded 10.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.31 or 0.00004511 BTC.

Terracoin (TRC) traded 0.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.17 or 0.00002449 BTC.

SoonCoin Profile

SoonCoin (CRYPTO:SOON) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the SHA-256 hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was April 5th, 2014. SoonCoin’s total supply is 12,462,620 coins. The official website for SoonCoin is www.sooncoin.com. SoonCoin’s official Twitter account is @sooncoin.

According to CryptoCompare, “Soon Coin is an SHA-256 Bitcoin clone – the number of coins is 21 million to be mined by proof of work. “

Buying and Selling SoonCoin

SoonCoin can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Cryptopia. It is not possible to buy SoonCoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade SoonCoin must first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy SoonCoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

