Sotherly Hotels (SOHO) Sets New 1-Year High and Low at $7.08

Sotherly Hotels Inc (NASDAQ:SOHO) shares hit a new 52-week high and low on Friday . The company traded as low as $7.08 and last traded at $6.92, with a volume of 177600 shares. The stock had previously closed at $6.92.

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on the company. Zacks Investment Research lowered Sotherly Hotels from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Thursday, December 14th. Sandler O’Neill set a $7.00 price objective on Sotherly Hotels and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 28th. Finally, ValuEngine lowered Sotherly Hotels from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, February 2nd.

The firm has a market capitalization of $97.72, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.99 and a beta of 0.73. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.16, a current ratio of 2.85 and a quick ratio of 2.85.

Sotherly Hotels (NASDAQ:SOHO) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, February 27th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.22 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.18 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $38.16 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $40.00 million. Sotherly Hotels had a return on equity of 0.53% and a net margin of 0.27%. research analysts predict that Sotherly Hotels Inc will post 1.04 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 11th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 15th will be issued a $0.115 dividend. This is a positive change from Sotherly Hotels’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.11. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, March 14th. This represents a $0.46 annualized dividend and a yield of 6.65%. Sotherly Hotels’s dividend payout ratio is 46.00%.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of SOHO. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in Sotherly Hotels by 0.6% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 660,753 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $4,480,000 after purchasing an additional 3,963 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its holdings in Sotherly Hotels by 6.0% in the second quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 129,301 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $877,000 after purchasing an additional 7,360 shares during the last quarter. Hillsdale Investment Management Inc. grew its holdings in Sotherly Hotels by 55.0% in the third quarter. Hillsdale Investment Management Inc. now owns 202,792 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,194,000 after purchasing an additional 71,917 shares during the last quarter. Uniplan Investment Counsel Inc. grew its holdings in Sotherly Hotels by 5.8% in the third quarter. Uniplan Investment Counsel Inc. now owns 642,826 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $3,786,000 after purchasing an additional 35,302 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Granahan Investment Management Inc. MA grew its holdings in Sotherly Hotels by 35.4% in the third quarter. Granahan Investment Management Inc. MA now owns 198,949 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,172,000 after purchasing an additional 51,989 shares during the last quarter. 28.74% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Sotherly Hotels Company Profile

Sotherly Hotels Inc is a self-managed and self-administered lodging real estate investment trust. The Company is focused on the acquisition, renovation, upbranding and repositioning of upscale to upper-upscale full-service hotels in the southern United States. The Company operates through the hotel ownership segment.

