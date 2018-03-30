Southern Copper (SCCO) Getting Somewhat Positive Media Coverage, Analysis Finds

Media headlines about Southern Copper (NYSE:SCCO) have trended somewhat positive this week, Accern reports. Accern rates the sentiment of news coverage by analyzing more than twenty million news and blog sources. Accern ranks coverage of companies on a scale of negative one to positive one, with scores closest to one being the most favorable. Southern Copper earned a news impact score of 0.15 on Accern’s scale. Accern also assigned news articles about the basic materials company an impact score of 46.9156242535286 out of 100, meaning that recent news coverage is somewhat unlikely to have an effect on the company’s share price in the near term.

Here are some of the news stories that may have impacted Accern’s analysis:

Get Southern Copper alerts:

NYSE:SCCO traded up $1.75 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $54.18. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,073,727 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,041,061. The stock has a market capitalization of $41,882.66, a PE ratio of 54.18 and a beta of 0.48. Southern Copper has a one year low of $32.63 and a one year high of $56.61. The company has a current ratio of 2.71, a quick ratio of 1.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.97.

SCCO has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research raised Southern Copper from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $54.00 target price on the stock in a report on Friday, February 9th. UBS cut Southern Copper from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and upped their price target for the company from $48.00 to $50.50 in a report on Monday, January 22nd. Cowen reaffirmed a “market perform” rating and issued a $53.00 price target (up previously from $48.00) on shares of Southern Copper in a report on Wednesday, February 7th. Citigroup reaffirmed a “neutral” rating on shares of Southern Copper in a report on Monday, January 22nd. Finally, B. Riley lifted their price objective on shares of Southern Copper from $47.00 to $57.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 6th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $46.56.

In other Southern Copper news, Director Bonilla Luis Miguel Palomino sold 600 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $52.30, for a total transaction of $31,380.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 5,614 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $293,612.20. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 0.53% of the company’s stock.

WARNING: This news story was originally published by Macon Daily and is owned by of Macon Daily. If you are accessing this news story on another site, it was illegally copied and reposted in violation of US & international copyright and trademark law. The correct version of this news story can be accessed at https://macondaily.com/2018/03/30/southern-copper-scco-receiving-somewhat-favorable-news-coverage-accern-reports-updated.html.

About Southern Copper

Southern Copper Corporation is an integrated copper producer. It produces copper and, in the production process, obtains several by-products, including molybdenum, silver, zinc, sulfuric acid and other metals. Its segments include the Peruvian operations, the Mexican open-pit operations and the Mexican underground mining operations segment identified as the IMMSA unit.

Receive News & Ratings for Southern Copper Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Southern Copper and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.