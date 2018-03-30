SpankChain (CRYPTO:SPANK) Trading Down 20.9% Over Last 7 Days

SpankChain (CURRENCY:SPANK) traded 6.5% higher against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 21:00 PM E.T. on March 23rd. SpankChain has a total market cap of $34.72 million and approximately $125,101.00 worth of SpankChain was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last seven days, SpankChain has traded 20.9% lower against the US dollar. One SpankChain token can now be purchased for about $0.12 or 0.00001642 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges including Cryptopia, EtherDelta and IDEX.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Ripple (XRP) traded 5.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.52 or 0.00007437 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded 6.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.19 or 0.00002754 BTC.

NEO (NEO) traded up 4.1% against the dollar and now trades at $52.36 or 0.00743078 BTC.

IOTA (MIOTA) traded up 6.6% against the dollar and now trades at $1.14 or 0.00016181 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded 3.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0425 or 0.00000603 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00014235 BTC.

VeChain (VEN) traded up 7.1% against the dollar and now trades at $2.50 or 0.00035450 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded up 8% against the dollar and now trades at $10.72 or 0.00152154 BTC.

Walton (WTC) traded up 7.9% against the dollar and now trades at $22.77 or 0.00246724 BTC.

Ontology (ONT) traded 11.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.34 or 0.00033164 BTC.

SpankChain Token Profile

SpankChain was first traded on November 20th, 2017. SpankChain’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 300,043,386 tokens. The Reddit community for SpankChain is /r/SpankChain and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official website for SpankChain is spankchain.com. SpankChain’s official message board is medium.com/@spankchain. SpankChain’s official Twitter account is @SpankChain and its Facebook page is accessible here.

According to CryptoCompare, “The SpankChain will use the Ethereum blockchain to create an adult entertainment ecosystem. SpankChain plans to create the SpankChain camsite where users could join to public shows. Furthermore, a marketplace build in collaboration with district0x will be implemented allowing performers to upload and sell digital content via ETH or ERC-20 tokens. SpankChain token (SPANK) is an ERC-20 token that will be used to mint alternatives tokens and also provide payment and governance rights within the SpankChain ecosystem. “

SpankChain Token Trading

SpankChain can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: EtherDelta, Cryptopia and IDEX. It is not presently possible to buy SpankChain directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade SpankChain must first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy SpankChain using one of the exchanges listed above.

