Spark Energy (SPKE) – Investment Analysts’ Weekly Ratings Updates

3/14/2018 – Spark Energy was upgraded by analysts at BidaskClub from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating.

3/12/2018 – Spark Energy had its “hold” rating reaffirmed by analysts at B. Riley.

3/10/2018 – Spark Energy was downgraded by analysts at ValuEngine from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating.

3/9/2018 – Spark Energy was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating. According to Zacks, “Spark Energy, Inc. is an independent retail energy services company. It provides residential and commercial customers across the United States with an alternative choice for their natural gas and electricity. The company is involved in the retail distribution of natural gas and electricity. It also offers renewable and carbon neutral products. Spark Energy, Inc. is headquartered in Houston, Texas. “

3/7/2018 – Spark Energy was given a new $14.00 price target on by analysts at B. Riley. They now have a “neutral” rating on the stock.

2/21/2018 – Spark Energy was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating. According to Zacks, “Spark Energy, Inc. is an independent retail energy services company. It provides residential and commercial customers across the United States with an alternative choice for their natural gas and electricity. The company is involved in the retail distribution of natural gas and electricity. It also offers renewable and carbon neutral products. Spark Energy, Inc. is headquartered in Houston, Texas. “

2/9/2018 – Spark Energy was upgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating. According to Zacks, “Spark Energy, Inc. is an independent retail energy services company. It provides residential and commercial customers across the United States with an alternative choice for their natural gas and electricity. The company is involved in the retail distribution of natural gas and electricity. It also offers renewable and carbon neutral products. Spark Energy, Inc. is headquartered in Houston, Texas. “

Spark Energy Inc (SPKE) traded down $0.05 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $11.60. 160,722 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 269,180. The firm has a market cap of $409.70, a P/E ratio of 14.32 and a beta of -1.66. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77, a current ratio of 1.96 and a quick ratio of 1.94. Spark Energy Inc has a twelve month low of $8.60 and a twelve month high of $23.65.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 16th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 2nd were given a dividend of $0.1813 per share. This represents a $0.73 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 6.25%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 1st. Spark Energy’s dividend payout ratio is presently 90.12%.

In other Spark Energy news, VP Gil Melman sold 4,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $12.24, for a total transaction of $48,960.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 29,308 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $358,729.92. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 66.89% of the company’s stock.

Spark Energy, Inc is an independent retail energy services company. The Company provides residential and commercial customers across the United States with an alternative choice for their natural gas and electricity. The Company operates through two segments: Retail Natural Gas Segment and Retail Electricity Segment.

