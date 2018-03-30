Special Opportunities Fund Inc. (NYSE:SPE) Insider Purchases $14,820.00 in Stock

Special Opportunities Fund Inc. (NYSE:SPE) insider Gerald Hellerman purchased 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 22nd. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $14.82 per share, with a total value of $14,820.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the insider now directly owns 21,793 shares in the company, valued at $322,972.26. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link.

Gerald Hellerman also recently made the following trade(s):

On Monday, February 5th, Gerald Hellerman bought 5,200 shares of Special Opportunities Fund stock. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $14.98 per share, with a total value of $77,896.00.

On Thursday, January 4th, Gerald Hellerman bought 2,000 shares of Special Opportunities Fund stock. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $15.10 per share, with a total value of $30,200.00.

NYSE:SPE traded up $0.15 on Friday, hitting $14.74. 11,700 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 16,259. Special Opportunities Fund Inc. has a 12-month low of $14.48 and a 12-month high of $16.20.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in Special Opportunities Fund stock. Sit Investment Associates Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Special Opportunities Fund Inc. (NYSE:SPE) by 2.9% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 462,206 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 13,006 shares during the period. Sit Investment Associates Inc. owned approximately 5.43% of Special Opportunities Fund worth $6,878,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period. 45.39% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Several analysts have commented on SPE shares. Canaccord Genuity reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $8.00 price objective on shares of Special Opportunities Fund in a research note on Thursday, November 30th. AltaCorp Capital reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $9.75 price objective on shares of Special Opportunities Fund in a research note on Monday, January 15th.

Special Opportunities Fund Company Profile

Special Opportunities Fund, Inc (the Fund) is a diversified closed-end management investment company. The Fund’s investment objective is to achieve total return. The Fund’s investment portfolio consists of investment companies, common stocks, commodity partnerships, preferred stocks, money market funds, corporate notes, liquidating trusts, corporate bonds, promissory notes, senior unsecured notes, warrants and rights.

