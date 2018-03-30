Spectrum Brands (SPB) Upgraded to “Hold” at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Spectrum Brands (NYSE:SPB) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report sent to investors on Thursday morning.

According to Zacks, “Spectrum Brands, Inc. and its subsidiaries operate as a global branded consumer products company. The Company has three reportable segments: Global Batteries & Personal Care; Global Pet Supplies; and Home and Garden Business. Its operations include the manufacturing and marketing of alkaline, zinc carbon and hearing aid batteries, as well as aquariums and aquatic health supplies and the designing and marketing of rechargeable batteries, battery-powered lighting products, electric shavers and accessories, grooming products and hair care appliances. The Company also provides specialty pet supplies and also herbicides, insecticides and repellents. Its portfolio of brands are Rayovac(R), Remington(R), VARTA(R), Tetra(R), Marineland(R), Nature’s Miracle(R), Dingo(R), 8-in-1(R), Spectracide(R), Cutter(R), Repel(R), and HotShot(R) with manufacturing and product development facilities located in the U.S., Europe, Asia and Latin America. Spectrum Brands, Inc. is headquartered in Atlanta, Georgia. “

A number of other brokerages also recently issued reports on SPB. KeyCorp set a $140.00 price target on Spectrum Brands and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Tuesday, January 16th. Wells Fargo reissued a buy rating on shares of Spectrum Brands in a report on Tuesday, January 16th. Jefferies Group reissued a buy rating and issued a $145.00 price objective on shares of Spectrum Brands in a report on Tuesday, January 9th. UBS increased their price objective on Spectrum Brands from $124.00 to $140.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 16th. Finally, Rowe reissued a buy rating and issued a $167.00 price objective on shares of Spectrum Brands in a report on Wednesday, January 3rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $140.60.

Shares of SPB stock traded up $13.58 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $103.70. 2,535,400 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 764,777. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.01, a quick ratio of 2.19 and a current ratio of 2.70. Spectrum Brands has a 12-month low of $89.36 and a 12-month high of $146.09. The firm has a market capitalization of $5,216.18, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.46, a PEG ratio of 1.41 and a beta of 0.84.

Spectrum Brands (NYSE:SPB) last released its earnings results on Thursday, February 8th. The company reported $0.38 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.26 by $0.12. The firm had revenue of $646.50 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.26 billion. Spectrum Brands had a net margin of 8.80% and a return on equity of 14.51%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 7.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.21 earnings per share. equities analysts forecast that Spectrum Brands will post 4.38 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 13th. Investors of record on Tuesday, February 20th were issued a dividend of $0.42 per share. This represents a $1.68 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.62%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, February 16th. Spectrum Brands’s dividend payout ratio is presently 25.04%.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of SPB. Swiss National Bank raised its position in Spectrum Brands by 0.5% in the fourth quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 97,200 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,925,000 after acquiring an additional 500 shares in the last quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System boosted its stake in Spectrum Brands by 1.3% in the 3rd quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 43,041 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,559,000 after buying an additional 541 shares during the last quarter. Verition Fund Management LLC boosted its stake in Spectrum Brands by 30.4% in the 4th quarter. Verition Fund Management LLC now owns 2,494 shares of the company’s stock worth $280,000 after buying an additional 581 shares during the last quarter. Sei Investments Co. boosted its stake in Spectrum Brands by 8.2% in the 3rd quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 7,730 shares of the company’s stock worth $819,000 after buying an additional 583 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Texas Yale Capital Corp. boosted its stake in Spectrum Brands by 5.4% in the 4th quarter. Texas Yale Capital Corp. now owns 12,769 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,435,000 after buying an additional 649 shares during the last quarter. 48.28% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Spectrum Brands Company Profile

Spectrum Brands Holdings, Inc (SB Holdings) is a diversified global consumer products company. The Company manufactures, markets and/or distributes its products in approximately 160 countries in the North America (NA); Europe, the Middle East and Africa (EMEA); Latin America (LATAM), and Asia-Pacific (APAC) regions.

