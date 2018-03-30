Insider Selling: Spectrum Pharmaceuticals (SPPI) CFO Sells 2,640 Shares of Stock

Spectrum Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:SPPI) CFO Kurt A. Gustafson sold 2,640 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $18.13, for a total value of $47,863.20. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 192,843 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,496,243.59. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink.

Shares of NASDAQ SPPI traded down $0.30 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $16.09. The stock had a trading volume of 1,159,984 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,171,369. The firm has a market capitalization of $1,652.68, a price-to-earnings ratio of -15.04 and a beta of 1.59. Spectrum Pharmaceuticals has a twelve month low of $5.47 and a twelve month high of $23.50.

Spectrum Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:SPPI) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, March 6th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.29) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.25) by ($0.04). The firm had revenue of $28.57 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $33.18 million. Spectrum Pharmaceuticals had a negative net margin of 70.66% and a negative return on equity of 30.68%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 18.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted ($0.10) earnings per share. equities analysts anticipate that Spectrum Pharmaceuticals will post -1.14 EPS for the current year.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its stake in Spectrum Pharmaceuticals by 2,435.6% during the third quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 52,741 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $712,000 after acquiring an additional 50,661 shares in the last quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC raised its stake in Spectrum Pharmaceuticals by 11.7% during the fourth quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 200,252 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $3,795,000 after acquiring an additional 21,043 shares in the last quarter. Schwab Charles Investment Management Inc. raised its stake in Spectrum Pharmaceuticals by 16.2% during the third quarter. Schwab Charles Investment Management Inc. now owns 505,909 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $7,119,000 after acquiring an additional 70,487 shares in the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC raised its stake in Spectrum Pharmaceuticals by 153.3% during the third quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 45,871 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $645,000 after acquiring an additional 27,763 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Prudential Financial Inc. raised its stake in Spectrum Pharmaceuticals by 7.5% during the third quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 125,141 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $1,761,000 after acquiring an additional 8,745 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 77.32% of the company’s stock.

SPPI has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. BidaskClub upgraded Spectrum Pharmaceuticals from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Friday, January 26th. B. Riley initiated coverage on Spectrum Pharmaceuticals in a report on Monday, December 18th. They set a “buy” rating and a $26.00 price target for the company. TheStreet lowered Spectrum Pharmaceuticals from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a report on Friday, March 16th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Spectrum Pharmaceuticals from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 2nd. Finally, HC Wainwright upped their target price on Spectrum Pharmaceuticals to $33.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, February 5th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Spectrum Pharmaceuticals currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $25.20.

About Spectrum Pharmaceuticals

Spectrum Pharmaceuticals, Inc develops and commercializes oncology and hematology drug products. The company markets six drug products, including FUSILEV for patients with metastatic colorectal cancer and rescue after high-dose methotrexate therapy in osteosarcoma, and to diminish toxicity and counteract the effects of impaired methotrexate elimination and of inadvertent overdosage of folic acid antagonists; FOLOTYN, a folate analogue metabolic inhibitor for peripheral T-cell lymphoma (PTCL); ZEVALIN injection for patients with B-cell non-Hodgkin's lymphoma; MARQIBO, a sphingomyelin/cholesterol liposome-encapsulated formulation for adult patients with Philadelphia chromosome-negative acute lymphoblastic leukemia; BELEODAQ injection for PTCL; and EVOMELA for use as a conditioning treatment prior to autologous stem cell transplant in multiple myeloma patients.

