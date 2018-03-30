Speed Mining Service Price Down 14% This Week (SMS)

Speed Mining Service (CURRENCY:SMS) traded 3.9% lower against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 17:00 PM Eastern on March 30th. Speed Mining Service has a total market cap of $1.55 million and $18,017.00 worth of Speed Mining Service was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Speed Mining Service token can now be purchased for $14.82 or 0.00215395 BTC on major exchanges including CoinExchange and HitBTC. During the last seven days, Speed Mining Service has traded 14% lower against the US dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Ripple (XRP) traded down 3.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.51 or 0.00007408 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded 2.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.19 or 0.00002737 BTC.

NEO (NEO) traded down 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $50.78 or 0.00738172 BTC.

IOTA (MIOTA) traded up 2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.12 or 0.00016253 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded 8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0418 or 0.00000608 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded up 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00014553 BTC.

VeChain (VEN) traded down 6.4% against the dollar and now trades at $2.35 or 0.00034160 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded down 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $10.24 or 0.00148824 BTC.

Walton (WTC) traded up 7.9% against the dollar and now trades at $22.77 or 0.00246724 BTC.

Ontology (ONT) traded up 6.3% against the dollar and now trades at $2.26 or 0.00032903 BTC.

Speed Mining Service Token Profile

Speed Mining Service’s launch date was November 11th, 2017. Speed Mining Service’s total supply is 300,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 104,680 tokens. Speed Mining Service’s official website is smscoin.jp/en. Speed Mining Service’s official Twitter account is @Speed_Mining and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling Speed Mining Service

Speed Mining Service can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: CoinExchange and HitBTC. It is not presently possible to purchase Speed Mining Service directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Speed Mining Service must first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Speed Mining Service using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

