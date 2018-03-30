SpherePay (SAY) Reaches One Day Trading Volume of $0.00

SpherePay (CURRENCY:SAY) traded flat against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 14:00 PM ET on March 30th. SpherePay has a market cap of $0.00 and $0.00 worth of SpherePay was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One SpherePay token can currently be bought for about $0.0022 or 0.00000024 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last seven days, SpherePay has traded flat against the US dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Ripple (XRP) traded down 8.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.50 or 0.00007416 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded down 8.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.18 or 0.00002742 BTC.

NEO (NEO) traded down 7.7% against the dollar and now trades at $49.40 or 0.00738907 BTC.

IOTA (MIOTA) traded down 3.3% against the dollar and now trades at $1.08 or 0.00016129 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded down 18.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0399 or 0.00000597 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00014928 BTC.

VeChain (VEN) traded down 14.6% against the dollar and now trades at $2.28 or 0.00034075 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded down 8.6% against the dollar and now trades at $9.87 or 0.00147655 BTC.

Walton (WTC) traded up 7.9% against the dollar and now trades at $22.77 or 0.00246724 BTC.

Ontology (ONT) traded 7.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.12 or 0.00031714 BTC.

SpherePay Profile

SpherePay’s total supply is 10,000,000,000 tokens. SpherePay’s official website is say.spherepay.com. SpherePay’s official Twitter account is @spherepay.

Buying and Selling SpherePay

SpherePay can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Kucoin. It is not presently possible to buy SpherePay directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade SpherePay must first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy SpherePay using one of the exchanges listed above.

