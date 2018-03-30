Spirax-Sarco Engineering plc (SPX) Receives GBX 6,110 Average PT from Analysts

Shares of Spirax-Sarco Engineering plc (LON:SPX) have been given a consensus rating of “Hold” by the thirteen ratings firms that are currently covering the company, MarketBeat.com reports. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and three have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12 month price objective among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is GBX 6,152 ($85.00).

SPX has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Deutsche Bank reissued a “buy” rating and set a GBX 6,530 ($90.22) price target on shares of Spirax-Sarco Engineering in a research report on Monday, December 4th. Morgan Stanley raised shares of Spirax-Sarco Engineering to an “overweight” rating and lifted their price target for the stock from GBX 6,100 ($84.28) to GBX 6,410 ($88.56) in a research report on Tuesday, February 27th. Barclays reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and issued a GBX 6,100 ($84.28) price objective on shares of Spirax-Sarco Engineering in a research report on Monday, December 18th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price objective on shares of Spirax-Sarco Engineering from GBX 5,800 ($80.13) to GBX 5,700 ($78.75) and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, December 4th. Finally, Jefferies Group boosted their price objective on shares of Spirax-Sarco Engineering from GBX 5,945 ($82.14) to GBX 6,010 ($83.03) and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 28th.

Shares of SPX stock traded down GBX 30 ($0.41) during midday trading on Friday, hitting GBX 5,740 ($79.30). 99,279 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 143,754. The company has a market capitalization of $4,480.00 and a PE ratio of 3,242.94. Spirax-Sarco Engineering has a 52 week low of GBX 4,681 ($64.67) and a 52 week high of GBX 6,155 ($85.04).

The business also recently disclosed a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 25th. Investors of record on Thursday, April 26th will be given a GBX 62 ($0.86) dividend. This is a boost from Spirax-Sarco Engineering’s previous dividend of $25.50. This represents a yield of 1.04%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, April 26th.

About Spirax-Sarco Engineering

Spirax-Sarco Engineering plc is a United Kingdom-based industrial engineering company. The Company’s segments include Europe, Middle East & Africa; Asia Pacific; Americas; Steam specialties business, and Watson-Marlow Fluid Technology Group (Watson-Marlow). The Company’s businesses include Spirax Sarco and Watson-Marlow.

