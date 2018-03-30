Spire Inc (SR) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $676.44 Million

Wall Street analysts expect Spire Inc (NYSE:SR) to announce $676.44 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two analysts have issued estimates for Spire’s earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $641.10 million and the highest is $711.78 million. Spire reported sales of $663.40 million in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 2%. The business is scheduled to issue its next earnings results on Wednesday, May 2nd.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Spire will report full year sales of $676.44 million for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $1.70 billion to $1.89 billion. For the next year, analysts expect that the company will post sales of $1.82 billion per share, with estimates ranging from $1.58 billion to $2.01 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that follow Spire.

Spire (NYSE:SR) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 1st. The utilities provider reported $1.19 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.06 by $0.13. The business had revenue of $561.80 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $516.16 million. Spire had a net margin of 12.86% and a return on equity of 8.91%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 13.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.04 earnings per share.

Several brokerages recently commented on SR. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Spire from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $80.00 price target for the company in a research report on Wednesday, January 10th. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on shares of Spire from $66.00 to $68.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 8th. Hilliard Lyons raised shares of Spire to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, February 2nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price target on shares of Spire from $77.00 to $65.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, January 25th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group raised shares of Spire from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and dropped their price target for the stock from $68.25 to $68.00 in a research report on Monday, February 26th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $70.57.

Shares of NYSE:SR traded up $0.60 on Friday, hitting $72.30. 219,300 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 324,285. Spire has a 1 year low of $60.08 and a 1 year high of $82.85. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.97, a quick ratio of 0.53 and a current ratio of 0.70. The company has a market capitalization of $3,495.28, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.31, a PEG ratio of 4.79 and a beta of 0.14.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, April 3rd. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 12th will be given a $0.563 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, March 9th. This represents a $2.25 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.11%. This is a positive change from Spire’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.56. Spire’s dividend payout ratio is presently 63.20%.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in SR. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. increased its position in shares of Spire by 64.9% in the fourth quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. now owns 718,674 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $54,051,000 after acquiring an additional 282,725 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in shares of Spire by 3.3% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 6,273,333 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $471,441,000 after acquiring an additional 200,037 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its position in shares of Spire by 19.9% in the fourth quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 707,700 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $53,184,000 after acquiring an additional 117,700 shares in the last quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB increased its position in shares of Spire by 132.6% in the third quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 136,605 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $10,198,000 after acquiring an additional 77,879 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its position in shares of Spire by 7.4% in the third quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 1,059,918 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $79,123,000 after acquiring an additional 73,219 shares in the last quarter. 82.87% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Spire Company Profile

Spire Inc, formerly The Laclede Group, Inc, is engaged to transform its business and pursue growth by growing its gas utility business through prudent investment in infrastructure upgrades and organic growth initiatives; acquire and integrate gas utilities; modernize its gas assets, and invest in innovation.

