Sportsman’s Warehouse (SPWH) Announces Earnings Results

Sportsman’s Warehouse (NASDAQ:SPWH) issued its earnings results on Wednesday. The company reported $0.20 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.27 by ($0.07), Bloomberg Earnings reports. Sportsman’s Warehouse had a net margin of 2.19% and a return on equity of 63.12%. The business had revenue of $243.17 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $241.93 million.

NASDAQ:SPWH opened at $4.08 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $176.28, a PE ratio of 9.95, a PEG ratio of 0.65 and a beta of -0.81. The company has a quick ratio of 0.03, a current ratio of 1.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.09. Sportsman’s Warehouse has a one year low of $3.40 and a one year high of $6.99.

Get Sportsman's Warehouse alerts:

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. California State Teachers Retirement System grew its position in shares of Sportsman’s Warehouse by 23.5% during the 2nd quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 64,124 shares of the company’s stock valued at $346,000 after purchasing an additional 12,200 shares in the last quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company grew its position in shares of Sportsman’s Warehouse by 41.2% during the 2nd quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 31,397 shares of the company’s stock valued at $169,000 after purchasing an additional 9,156 shares in the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp grew its position in shares of Sportsman’s Warehouse by 4.7% during the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 395,418 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,134,000 after purchasing an additional 17,892 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 97.75% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on SPWH shares. ValuEngine raised shares of Sportsman’s Warehouse from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, December 1st. DA Davidson set a $7.00 target price on shares of Sportsman’s Warehouse and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 6th. BidaskClub raised shares of Sportsman’s Warehouse from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, December 22nd. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Sportsman’s Warehouse from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, December 30th. Finally, Robert W. Baird reissued a “buy” rating and set a $8.00 target price on shares of Sportsman’s Warehouse in a report on Wednesday, January 3rd. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $5.50.

COPYRIGHT VIOLATION WARNING: This piece was originally posted by Macon Daily and is the property of of Macon Daily. If you are viewing this piece on another domain, it was illegally copied and republished in violation of United States & international trademark & copyright legislation. The correct version of this piece can be accessed at https://macondaily.com/2018/03/30/sportsmans-warehouse-spwh-announces-earnings-results.html.

Sportsman’s Warehouse Company Profile

Sportsman's Warehouse Holdings, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an outdoor sporting goods retailer in the United States. It offers camping products, such as backpacks, camp essentials, canoes and kayaks, coolers, outdoor cooking equipment, sleeping bags, tents, and tools; and clothing products, including camouflage, jackets, hats, outerwear, sportswear, technical gear, and work wear.

Receive News & Ratings for Sportsman's Warehouse Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sportsman's Warehouse and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.