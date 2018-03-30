Sportsman’s Warehouse (SPWH) Forecasted to Earn Q1 2019 Earnings of ($0.11) Per Share

Sportsman’s Warehouse (NASDAQ:SPWH) – Research analysts at DA Davidson dropped their Q1 2019 earnings estimates for Sportsman’s Warehouse in a report issued on Monday. DA Davidson analyst A. Burns now expects that the company will post earnings per share of ($0.11) for the quarter, down from their prior forecast of ($0.09). DA Davidson has a “Buy” rating and a $7.00 price objective on the stock.

Sportsman’s Warehouse (NASDAQ:SPWH) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, March 28th. The company reported $0.20 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.27 by ($0.07). Sportsman’s Warehouse had a net margin of 2.84% and a return on equity of 71.55%. The business had revenue of $243.17 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $241.93 million.

Other equities research analysts have also issued reports about the stock. ValuEngine raised shares of Sportsman’s Warehouse from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, December 1st. BidaskClub raised shares of Sportsman’s Warehouse from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Saturday, December 30th. Robert W. Baird reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $8.00 price target on shares of Sportsman’s Warehouse in a report on Wednesday, January 3rd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Sportsman’s Warehouse from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, December 30th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $5.50.

NASDAQ:SPWH opened at $4.08 on Thursday. Sportsman’s Warehouse has a one year low of $3.40 and a one year high of $6.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.09, a quick ratio of 0.03 and a current ratio of 1.54. The firm has a market capitalization of $162.23, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.85, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.60 and a beta of -0.81.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Towle & Co. raised its position in shares of Sportsman’s Warehouse by 55.9% in the fourth quarter. Towle & Co. now owns 3,865,025 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,548,000 after acquiring an additional 1,385,209 shares during the period. Boston Partners raised its position in shares of Sportsman’s Warehouse by 3.5% in the fourth quarter. Boston Partners now owns 2,836,248 shares of the company’s stock worth $18,748,000 after acquiring an additional 95,624 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in shares of Sportsman’s Warehouse by 3.2% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,562,661 shares of the company’s stock worth $16,940,000 after acquiring an additional 80,211 shares during the period. Boston Private Wealth LLC raised its position in shares of Sportsman’s Warehouse by 69.0% in the third quarter. Boston Private Wealth LLC now owns 2,112,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,525,000 after acquiring an additional 862,000 shares during the period. Finally, Citadel Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Sportsman’s Warehouse by 1.6% in the third quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC now owns 1,376,735 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,209,000 after acquiring an additional 21,053 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 97.75% of the company’s stock.

About Sportsman’s Warehouse

Sportsman's Warehouse Holdings, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an outdoor sporting goods retailer in the United States. It offers camping products, such as backpacks, camp essentials, canoes and kayaks, coolers, outdoor cooking equipment, sleeping bags, tents, and tools; and clothing products, including camouflage, jackets, hats, outerwear, sportswear, technical gear, and work wear.

