Spotify Technology S.A. (SPOT) Announces April 3rd IPO

Spotify Technology S.A. (SPOT) is planning to raise $0 in an IPO on Tuesday, April 3rd, IPO Scoop reports.

In the last 12 months, Spotify Technology S.A. generated $5 billion in revenue and had a net loss of $1.5 billion. The company has a market-cap of $151.7 million.

None acted as the underwriter for the IPO.

Spotify Technology S.A. provided the following description of their company for its IPO: “Our mission is to unlock the potential of human creativity by giving a million creative artists the opportunity to live off their art and billions of fans the opportunity to enjoy and be inspired by these creators. We are the largest global music streaming subscription service. With a presence in 61 countries and territories and growing, our platform includes 159 million MAUs and 71 million Premium Subscribers as of December 31, 2017, which we believe is nearly double the scale of our closest competitor, Apple Music. “.

Spotify Technology S.A. was founded in 2006 and has 2960 employees. The company is located at 42-44, avenue de la Gare L-1610 Luxembourg, Grand Duchy of Luxembourg and can be reached via phone at or on the web at http://www.spotify.com.

