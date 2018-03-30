Sprague Resources (NYSE:SRLP) Receives News Sentiment Rating of 0.04

News headlines about Sprague Resources (NYSE:SRLP) have been trending somewhat positive on Friday, according to Accern Sentiment. The research firm scores the sentiment of media coverage by monitoring more than 20 million news and blog sources in real time. Accern ranks coverage of publicly-traded companies on a scale of -1 to 1, with scores closest to one being the most favorable. Sprague Resources earned a daily sentiment score of 0.04 on Accern’s scale. Accern also gave headlines about the oil and gas company an impact score of 47.2879461456384 out of 100, meaning that recent media coverage is somewhat unlikely to have an effect on the stock’s share price in the next several days.

NYSE:SRLP traded down $0.05 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $23.85. The company had a trading volume of 30,800 shares, compared to its average volume of 36,790. The company has a quick ratio of 0.67, a current ratio of 1.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38. The stock has a market cap of $539.01, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.27 and a beta of 1.41. Sprague Resources has a 12-month low of $22.95 and a 12-month high of $30.75.

Sprague Resources (NYSE:SRLP) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, March 14th. The oil and gas company reported ($0.63) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.26 by ($1.89). The company had revenue of $932.17 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $922.98 million. Sprague Resources had a net margin of 1.00% and a return on equity of 17.44%. sell-side analysts anticipate that Sprague Resources will post 2.41 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on the stock. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Sprague Resources from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 20th. B. Riley set a $29.00 target price on shares of Sprague Resources and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 20th. Finally, ValuEngine cut shares of Sprague Resources from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 15th.

Sprague Resources LP is engaged in the purchase, storage, distribution and sale of refined products and natural gas, and provides storage and handling services for a range of materials. The Company operates through four segments: refined products, which purchases a range of refined products, such as heating oil, diesel fuel, residual fuel oil, asphalt, kerosene, jet fuel and gasoline from refining companies, trading organizations and producers; natural gas, which purchases natural gas from natural gas producers and trading companies, and sells and distributes natural gas to commercial and industrial customers in the Northeast and Mid-Atlantic United States; materials handling, which offloads, stores and prepares for delivery a range of customer-owned products, including asphalt, clay slurry, coal and heavy equipment, and other operations, which include the purchase and distribution of coal, certain commercial trucking activities and the heating equipment service business.

