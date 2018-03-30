SpreadCoin Price Hits $0.20 on Exchanges (SPR)

SpreadCoin (CURRENCY:SPR) traded 4.3% higher against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 23:00 PM Eastern on March 23rd. In the last seven days, SpreadCoin has traded down 32.4% against the US dollar. SpreadCoin has a market capitalization of $1.99 million and approximately $13,309.00 worth of SpreadCoin was traded on exchanges in the last day. One SpreadCoin coin can now be purchased for $0.20 or 0.00002893 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges including Bittrex, Cryptopia and YoBit.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Virtacoin (VTA) traded up 18.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0006 or 0.00000009 BTC.

CannabisCoin (CANN) traded 3.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0329 or 0.00000469 BTC.

Kzcash (KZC) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $2.68 or 0.00038296 BTC.

Kurrent (KURT) traded 3.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0060 or 0.00000086 BTC.

Bolivarcoin (BOLI) traded up 7.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0234 or 0.00000334 BTC.

RevolverCoin (XRE) traded down 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0065 or 0.00000093 BTC.

BnrtxCoin (BNX) traded 1.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0024 or 0.00000035 BTC.

MindCoin (MND) traded up 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0032 or 0.00000046 BTC.

BowsCoin (BSC) traded up 18.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0085 or 0.00000121 BTC.

SpreadCoin Coin Profile

SPR is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the

X11 hashing algorithm. It was first traded on July 29th, 2014. SpreadCoin’s total supply is 9,805,477 coins. SpreadCoin’s official Twitter account is @spread_coin. The Reddit community for SpreadCoin is /r/Spreadcoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. SpreadCoin’s official website is www.spreadcoin.info.

Buying and Selling SpreadCoin

SpreadCoin can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: YoBit, Bittrex and Cryptopia. It is not presently possible to buy SpreadCoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade SpreadCoin must first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy SpreadCoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

