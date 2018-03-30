Sprint (S) and Loral Space & Communications Ltd. (LORL) Head to Head Survey

Sprint (NYSE: S) and Loral Space & Communications Ltd. (NASDAQ:LORL) are both computer and technology companies, but which is the better stock? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their risk, valuation, profitability, earnings, dividends, analyst recommendations and institutional ownership.

Analyst Recommendations

Get Sprint alerts:

This is a breakdown of recent ratings and target prices for Sprint and Loral Space & Communications Ltd., as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Sprint 7 11 1 0 1.68 Loral Space & Communications Ltd. 0 0 0 0 N/A

Sprint presently has a consensus target price of $5.68, indicating a potential upside of 16.36%. Given Sprint’s higher possible upside, analysts plainly believe Sprint is more favorable than Loral Space & Communications Ltd..

Profitability

This table compares Sprint and Loral Space & Communications Ltd.’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Sprint 21.41% -0.94% -0.24% Loral Space & Communications Ltd. N/A 52.26% 35.22%

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares Sprint and Loral Space & Communications Ltd.’s top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Sprint $33.35 billion 0.59 -$1.21 billion $1.73 2.82 Loral Space & Communications Ltd. N/A N/A $134.46 million N/A N/A

Loral Space & Communications Ltd. has lower revenue, but higher earnings than Sprint.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

13.6% of Sprint shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 68.0% of Loral Space & Communications Ltd. shares are owned by institutional investors. 0.2% of Sprint shares are owned by company insiders. Comparatively, 40.6% of Loral Space & Communications Ltd. shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, endowments and large money managers believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Risk and Volatility

Sprint has a beta of 0.64, meaning that its share price is 36% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Loral Space & Communications Ltd. has a beta of 1.22, meaning that its share price is 22% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Summary

Loral Space & Communications Ltd. beats Sprint on 6 of the 10 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Sprint

Sprint Corporation (Sprint) is a holding company. The Company, along with its subsidiaries, is a communications company offering a range of wireless and wireline communications products and services that are designed to meet the needs of consumers, businesses, government subscribers and resellers. It operates through two segments: Wireless and Wireline. The Company offers wireless services on a postpaid and prepaid payment basis to retail subscribers and also on a wholesale basis. The Wireline segment provides voice, data and Internet Protocol (IP) communication services to its Wireless segment. The Company offers wireless and wireline services to subscribers in approximately 50 states, Puerto Rico, and the United States Virgin Islands under the Sprint corporate brand, which includes its retail brands of Sprint, Boost Mobile, Virgin Mobile and Assurance Wireless on its wireless networks utilizing various technologies.

About Loral Space & Communications Ltd.

Loral Space & Communications Inc. is a satellite communications company. The Company, through its ownership interests in affiliates, is engaged in satellite-based communications services. The Company participates in satellite services operations through its interest in Telesat Holdings Inc., which owns Telesat Canada (Telesat), a global fixed satellite services (FSS) operator, with offices and facilities around the world. Telesat’s broadcast services business include direct to home services; video distribution and contribution, and occasional use services. Telesat owns and leases a satellite fleet that operates in geosynchronous earth orbit. Telesat’s enterprise services include telecommunication carrier and integrator services; government services; Consumer broadband services; resource services; maritime and aeronautical services; retail services, and satellite operator services. Telesat is a consultant in establishing, operating and upgrading satellite systems around the world.

Receive News & Ratings for Sprint Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sprint and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.