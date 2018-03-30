Sprouts (SPRTS) Tops 24 Hour Trading Volume of $10,671.00

Sprouts (CURRENCY:SPRTS) traded down 7.7% against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 14:00 PM ET on March 30th. Sprouts has a market capitalization of $2.90 million and approximately $10,671.00 worth of Sprouts was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Sprouts coin can now be bought for $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC on major exchanges. Over the last seven days, Sprouts has traded down 21.5% against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Sprouts Profile

Sprouts (CRYPTO:SPRTS) is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the SHA-256 hashing algorithm. Its launch date was June 30th, 2015. Sprouts’ total supply is 4,843,161,281,156 coins. Sprouts’ official website is sproutscommunity.wordpress.com. Sprouts’ official Twitter account is @SproutCoin.

According to CryptoCompare, “Sprouts is an SHA256D based hybrid proof of work and proof of stake crypto currency. “

Buying and Selling Sprouts

Sprouts can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: CoinExchange. It is not possible to purchase Sprouts directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Sprouts must first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Sprouts using one of the exchanges listed above.

