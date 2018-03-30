SproutsExtreme Price Down 3.7% Over Last Day (SPEX)

SproutsExtreme (CURRENCY:SPEX) traded down 3.7% against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 17:00 PM E.T. on March 23rd. SproutsExtreme has a total market capitalization of $197,579.00 and $12.00 worth of SproutsExtreme was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last week, SproutsExtreme has traded flat against the U.S. dollar. One SproutsExtreme coin can currently be bought for about $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC on major exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Get SproutsExtreme alerts:

Ripple (XRP) traded down 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.51 or 0.00007442 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded 2.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.19 or 0.00002738 BTC.

NEO (NEO) traded 3.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $51.03 or 0.00740426 BTC.

IOTA (MIOTA) traded 1.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.12 or 0.00016209 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded down 7.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0419 or 0.00000608 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00014483 BTC.

VeChain (VEN) traded down 5.4% against the dollar and now trades at $2.36 or 0.00034268 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $10.36 or 0.00150244 BTC.

Walton (WTC) traded up 7.9% against the dollar and now trades at $22.77 or 0.00246724 BTC.

Ontology (ONT) traded up 6.8% against the dollar and now trades at $2.27 or 0.00032900 BTC.

About SproutsExtreme

SproutsExtreme’s total supply is 2,866,607,586 coins.

Buying and Selling SproutsExtreme

SproutsExtreme can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: YoBit. It is not presently possible to purchase SproutsExtreme directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire SproutsExtreme must first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase SproutsExtreme using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Ratings for SproutsExtreme Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SproutsExtreme and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.