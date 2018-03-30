Jefferies Group Comments on SRC Energy Inc’s Q3 2018 Earnings (SRCI)

SRC Energy Inc (NYSEAMERICAN:SRCI) – Research analysts at Jefferies Group lowered their Q3 2018 earnings per share estimates for shares of SRC Energy in a research note issued to investors on Monday, Zacks Investment Research reports. Jefferies Group analyst M. Lear now anticipates that the oil and natural gas company will earn $0.19 per share for the quarter, down from their previous estimate of $0.20. Jefferies Group has a “Buy” rating and a $13.00 price target on the stock. Jefferies Group also issued estimates for SRC Energy’s Q4 2018 earnings at $0.23 EPS, Q1 2019 earnings at $0.29 EPS, Q2 2019 earnings at $0.31 EPS, Q3 2019 earnings at $0.33 EPS, Q4 2019 earnings at $0.35 EPS and FY2019 earnings at $1.28 EPS.

Get SRC Energy alerts:

Other research analysts also recently issued reports about the company. Piper Jaffray reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $14.00 price objective on shares of SRC Energy in a research note on Tuesday, January 9th. Stifel Nicolaus set a $13.00 price objective on SRC Energy and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Stephens reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $14.00 price objective on shares of SRC Energy in a research note on Thursday, March 15th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded SRC Energy from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 21st. Finally, Citigroup lowered their target price on SRC Energy from $10.00 to $9.50 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, February 13th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $12.58.

Shares of NYSEAMERICAN:SRCI traded up $0.23 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $9.43. 2,694,900 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,703,505. SRC Energy has a 12-month low of $6.19 and a 12-month high of $10.44. The company has a market capitalization of $2,220.00, a PE ratio of 13.87 and a beta of 1.62.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in SRC Energy by 22.4% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 31,331,828 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock valued at $267,260,000 after buying an additional 5,742,695 shares in the last quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC boosted its stake in SRC Energy by 7,049.6% in the 4th quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC now owns 4,402,431 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock valued at $37,552,000 after buying an additional 4,340,855 shares in the last quarter. SailingStone Capital Partners LLC boosted its stake in SRC Energy by 13.3% in the 4th quarter. SailingStone Capital Partners LLC now owns 29,460,468 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock valued at $251,298,000 after buying an additional 3,448,982 shares in the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its stake in SRC Energy by 56.8% in the 4th quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 8,387,223 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock valued at $71,543,000 after buying an additional 3,037,992 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Millennium Management LLC boosted its stake in SRC Energy by 69.1% in the 4th quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 6,831,404 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock valued at $58,272,000 after buying an additional 2,791,202 shares in the last quarter.

COPYRIGHT VIOLATION NOTICE: This story was first published by Macon Daily and is owned by of Macon Daily. If you are accessing this story on another site, it was copied illegally and reposted in violation of U.S. and international copyright & trademark law. The original version of this story can be viewed at https://macondaily.com/2018/03/30/src-energy-inc-srci-to-post-q3-2018-earnings-of-0-19-per-share-jefferies-group-forecasts-updated.html.

SRC Energy Company Profile

SRC Energy Inc, formerly Synergy Resources Corporation, is an independent oil and natural gas company. The Company is engaged in the acquisition, development and production of crude oil and natural gas in and around the Denver-Julesburg Basin (D-J Basin) of Colorado. The D-J Basin generally extends from the Denver metropolitan area throughout northeast Colorado into Wyoming, Nebraska, and Kansas.

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on SRC Energy (SRCI)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for SRC Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SRC Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.