St. James’s Place plc (LON:STJ) Insider Iain Cornish Buys 6,500 Shares

St. James’s Place plc (LON:STJ) insider Iain Cornish acquired 6,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 20th. The stock was acquired at an average price of GBX 1,136 ($15.69) per share, for a total transaction of £73,840 ($102,017.13).

LON STJ opened at GBX 1,086.50 ($15.01) on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $6,040.00 and a price-to-earnings ratio of 4,024.07. St. James’s Place plc has a 52 week low of GBX 1,008 ($13.93) and a 52 week high of GBX 1,279.50 ($17.68).

The company also recently disclosed a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 1st. Shareholders of record on Thursday, April 5th will be paid a dividend of GBX 27.45 ($0.38) per share. This represents a yield of 2.43%. This is a positive change from St. James’s Place’s previous dividend of $15.41. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, April 5th.

A number of equities research analysts have commented on STJ shares. Barclays raised their target price on shares of St. James’s Place from GBX 1,256 ($17.35) to GBX 1,361 ($18.80) and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, December 11th. Deutsche Bank lifted their price objective on shares of St. James’s Place from GBX 1,260 ($17.41) to GBX 1,310 ($18.10) and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 4th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price objective on shares of St. James’s Place from GBX 1,288 ($17.79) to GBX 1,313 ($18.14) and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, January 12th. Shore Capital reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of St. James’s Place in a research report on Thursday, January 25th. Finally, Numis Securities lifted their price objective on shares of St. James’s Place from GBX 1,370 ($18.93) to GBX 1,430 ($19.76) and gave the company an “add” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 25th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of GBX 1,327.85 ($18.35).

St. James’s Place Company Profile

St. James's Place plc is a publicly owned investment manager. The firm launches and manages equity, fixed income, and balanced mutual funds for its clients. It invests in public equity and fixed income market across the globe. The firm was formerly known as St. James's Place Capital plc. St.

