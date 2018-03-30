Stantec Inc. (NYSE:STN) Increases Dividend to $0.11 Per Share

Stantec Inc. (NYSE:STN) (TSE:STN) declared a quarterly dividend on Wednesday, February 21st, Zacks reports. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 29th will be given a dividend of 0.108 per share by the business services provider on Thursday, April 12th. This represents a $0.43 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.75%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, March 28th. This is a boost from Stantec’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.10.

Stantec has raised its dividend payment by an average of 4.1% annually over the last three years and has raised its dividend annually for the last 5 consecutive years. Stantec has a payout ratio of 33.1% meaning its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Research analysts expect Stantec to earn $1.84 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $0.50 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 27.2%.

NYSE:STN traded up $0.40 on Friday, hitting $24.65. 22,600 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 35,649. The company has a quick ratio of 1.39, a current ratio of 1.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29. The stock has a market cap of $2,768.68, a PE ratio of 17.83 and a beta of 1.65. Stantec has a fifty-two week low of $22.25 and a fifty-two week high of $29.25.

Stantec (NYSE:STN) (TSE:STN) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 22nd. The business services provider reported $0.25 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.36 by ($0.11). The company had revenue of $805.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $854.21 million. Stantec had a net margin of 1.88% and a return on equity of 10.72%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 1.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.35 earnings per share. research analysts anticipate that Stantec will post 1.56 earnings per share for the current year.

STN has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. TheStreet lowered shares of Stantec from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Monday, February 26th. National Bank Financial downgraded Stantec from an “outperform overweight” rating to a “sector perform overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, February 22nd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Stantec from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 31st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $35.00.

Stantec Company Profile

Stantec Inc is a provider of professional services in the area of infrastructure and facilities for clients in the public and private sectors. The Company’s operates through four segments Consulting Services-Canada, Consulting Services-United States, Consulting Services-Global and Construction Services.

