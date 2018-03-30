Stantec Inc. (TSE:STN) Increases Dividend to $0.14 Per Share

Stantec Inc. (TSE:STN) (NYSE:STN) declared a quarterly dividend on Wednesday, February 21st, Zacks reports. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 29th will be given a dividend of 0.138 per share on Thursday, April 12th. This represents a $0.55 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.74%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, March 28th. This is a positive change from Stantec’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.13.

Shares of Stantec stock traded up C$0.35 during trading hours on Friday, reaching C$31.79. 218,742 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 324,051. Stantec has a fifty-two week low of C$30.24 and a fifty-two week high of C$37.13.

Stantec (TSE:STN) (NYSE:STN) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 22nd. The company reported C$0.32 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of C$0.46 by C($0.14). The business had revenue of C$805.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of C$861.63 million. Stantec had a return on equity of 2.39% and a net margin of 1.40%.

In related news, Director Russell Edward Wlad sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$35.57, for a total value of C$355,700.00. Also, Director Scott Lynn Murray purchased 4,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 2nd. The stock was bought at an average cost of C$25.15 per share, with a total value of C$100,600.00. In the last quarter, insiders have bought 6,052 shares of company stock worth $163,189.

STN has been the topic of several research analyst reports. National Bank Financial lowered their price target on shares of Stantec from C$42.00 to C$39.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, December 1st. CIBC lifted their price objective on shares of Stantec from C$38.00 to C$39.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 16th. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price objective on shares of Stantec from C$40.00 to C$36.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, February 23rd. Desjardins cut their target price on shares of Stantec from C$43.00 to C$39.00 in a research report on Friday, February 23rd. Finally, Canaccord Genuity cut their target price on shares of Stantec from C$36.00 to C$31.00 in a research report on Friday, February 23rd. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of C$36.28.

Stantec Company Profile

Stantec Inc is a provider of professional services in the area of infrastructure and facilities for clients in the public and private sectors. The Company’s operates through four segments Consulting Services-Canada, Consulting Services-United States, Consulting Services-Global and Construction Services.

