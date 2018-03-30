Starbucks Co. (NASDAQ:SBUX) Stake Increased by First Trust Advisors LP

First Trust Advisors LP lifted its holdings in shares of Starbucks Co. (NASDAQ:SBUX) by 49.3% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 712,247 shares of the coffee company’s stock after purchasing an additional 235,120 shares during the quarter. First Trust Advisors LP owned about 0.05% of Starbucks worth $40,904,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Starbucks in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $111,000. Gradient Investments LLC acquired a new position in Starbucks during the fourth quarter worth $117,000. Horan Capital Advisors LLC. acquired a new position in Starbucks during the third quarter worth $131,000. Front Row Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Starbucks during the fourth quarter worth $136,000. Finally, Stonehearth Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Starbucks during the fourth quarter worth $142,000. 73.52% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

NASDAQ:SBUX traded down $0.01 during trading on Friday, reaching $57.89. 11,999,562 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 10,935,703. Starbucks Co. has a fifty-two week low of $52.58 and a fifty-two week high of $64.87. The firm has a market capitalization of $81,384.24, a PE ratio of 19.11, a P/E/G ratio of 1.60 and a beta of 0.66. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79, a quick ratio of 0.81 and a current ratio of 1.01.

Starbucks (NASDAQ:SBUX) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 25th. The coffee company reported $0.58 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.57 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $6.07 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.19 billion. Starbucks had a net margin of 19.28% and a return on equity of 56.35%. The firm’s revenue was up 5.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.52 EPS. equities analysts forecast that Starbucks Co. will post 2.49 EPS for the current year.

SBUX has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Piper Jaffray reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $70.00 price target on shares of Starbucks in a report on Friday, January 5th. Tigress Financial reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Starbucks in a research report on Tuesday, January 2nd. Deutsche Bank reissued a “buy” rating and set a $63.00 price target on shares of Starbucks in a research report on Friday, January 26th. BTIG Research reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $64.00 target price on shares of Starbucks in a research report on Friday, January 26th. Finally, Goldman Sachs downgraded Starbucks from a “conviction-buy” rating to a “buy” rating and decreased their target price for the stock from $73.00 to $68.00 in a research report on Friday, January 26th. Twelve research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $64.05.

In other Starbucks news, insider Clifford Burrows sold 162,826 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $57.02, for a total transaction of $9,284,338.52. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 331,829 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $18,920,889.58. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, Director Myron E. Ullman III sold 25,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $54.52, for a total transaction of $1,363,000.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 39,000 shares in the company, valued at $2,126,280. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 247,664 shares of company stock worth $14,243,602 over the last ninety days. 3.40% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Starbucks Profile

Starbucks Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a roaster, marketer, and retailer of specialty coffee worldwide. The company operates in four segments: Americas; China/Asia Pacific; Europe, Middle East, and Africa; and Channel Development. Its stores offer coffee and tea beverages, roasted whole bean and ground coffees, single-serve and ready-to-drink coffee and tea products, and food and snacks; and various food products, such as pastries, breakfast sandwiches, and lunch items.

