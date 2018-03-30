State of Tennessee Treasury Department Has $50.17 Million Position in Starbucks Co. (SBUX)

State of Tennessee Treasury Department increased its position in shares of Starbucks Co. (NASDAQ:SBUX) by 0.4% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 873,675 shares of the coffee company’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,445 shares during the period. State of Tennessee Treasury Department owned 0.06% of Starbucks worth $50,174,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Taylor Hoffman Wealth Management acquired a new position in Starbucks in the fourth quarter valued at $107,000. Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group Inc. acquired a new position in Starbucks in the third quarter valued at $111,000. Gradient Investments LLC acquired a new position in Starbucks in the fourth quarter valued at $117,000. Horan Capital Advisors LLC. acquired a new position in Starbucks in the third quarter valued at $131,000. Finally, Front Row Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Starbucks in the fourth quarter valued at $136,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 73.52% of the company’s stock.

Get Starbucks alerts:

In other Starbucks news, Director Myron E. Ullman III sold 25,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $54.52, for a total value of $1,363,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 39,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,126,280. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, Director Craig Weatherup sold 59,838 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $60.10, for a total transaction of $3,596,263.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 26,500 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,592,650. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 247,664 shares of company stock valued at $14,243,602. 3.40% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

NASDAQ SBUX opened at $57.89 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $80,765.77, a P/E ratio of 19.11, a PEG ratio of 1.59 and a beta of 0.66. Starbucks Co. has a 52-week low of $52.58 and a 52-week high of $64.87. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79, a current ratio of 1.01 and a quick ratio of 0.81.

Starbucks (NASDAQ:SBUX) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, January 25th. The coffee company reported $0.58 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.57 by $0.01. Starbucks had a net margin of 19.28% and a return on equity of 56.35%. The company had revenue of $6.07 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.19 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.52 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 5.9% compared to the same quarter last year. sell-side analysts predict that Starbucks Co. will post 2.49 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of brokerages have recently commented on SBUX. Vetr raised shares of Starbucks from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $59.39 target price for the company in a report on Monday. BidaskClub raised shares of Starbucks from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday. Wedbush cut shares of Starbucks from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their target price for the company from $70.00 to $56.00 in a report on Thursday. UBS set a $66.00 target price on shares of Starbucks and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, March 15th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Starbucks from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 6th. Twelve equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $64.05.

COPYRIGHT VIOLATION WARNING: “State of Tennessee Treasury Department Has $50.17 Million Position in Starbucks Co. (SBUX)” was published by Macon Daily and is the sole property of of Macon Daily. If you are viewing this news story on another site, it was stolen and reposted in violation of United States & international trademark & copyright legislation. The original version of this news story can be read at https://macondaily.com/2018/03/30/state-of-tennessee-treasury-department-has-50-17-million-position-in-starbucks-co-sbux.html.

Starbucks Company Profile

Starbucks Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a roaster, marketer, and retailer of specialty coffee worldwide. The company operates in four segments: Americas; China/Asia Pacific; Europe, Middle East, and Africa; and Channel Development. Its stores offer coffee and tea beverages, roasted whole bean and ground coffees, single-serve and ready-to-drink coffee and tea products, and food and snacks; and various food products, such as pastries, breakfast sandwiches, and lunch items.

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SBUX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Starbucks Co. (NASDAQ:SBUX).

Receive News & Ratings for Starbucks Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Starbucks and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.