Steelcase (NYSE:SCS) Raises Dividend to $0.14 Per Share

Steelcase (NYSE:SCS) announced a quarterly dividend on Wednesday, March 21st, Wall Street Journal reports. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 30th will be paid a dividend of 0.135 per share by the business services provider on Friday, April 13th. This represents a $0.54 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.97%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, March 28th. This is an increase from Steelcase’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.13.

Steelcase has raised its dividend payment by an average of 6.6% per year over the last three years and has raised its dividend annually for the last 7 consecutive years. Steelcase has a payout ratio of 63.0% indicating that its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Analysts expect Steelcase to earn $1.18 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $0.51 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 43.2%.

Shares of NYSE SCS remained flat at $$13.60 during trading on Friday. 857,800 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 721,456. The firm has a market capitalization of $1,579.44, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.00 and a beta of 1.28. Steelcase has a 1-year low of $12.50 and a 1-year high of $18.15. The company has a current ratio of 1.58, a quick ratio of 1.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36.

Steelcase (NYSE:SCS) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, March 20th. The business services provider reported $0.24 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.16 by $0.08. The firm had revenue of $772.70 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $750.70 million. Steelcase had a net margin of 2.64% and a return on equity of 13.66%. Steelcase’s quarterly revenue was up .5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.27 earnings per share. equities analysts expect that Steelcase will post 0.98 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Steelcase news, Director Peter M. Wege II sold 13,300 shares of Steelcase stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $15.14, for a total transaction of $201,362.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 254,244 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,849,254.16. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Peter M. Wege II sold 7,000 shares of Steelcase stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $13.46, for a total transaction of $94,220.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 246,391 shares in the company, valued at $3,316,422.86. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 18.87% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on SCS shares. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Steelcase from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 12th. Seaport Global Securities restated a “neutral” rating on shares of Steelcase in a research report on Monday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. Steelcase presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $16.00.

Steelcase Company Profile

Steelcase Inc manufactures and sells integrated portfolio of furniture settings, user-centered technologies, and interior architectural products. The company operates through Americas, EMEA, and Other Category segments. Its furniture systems portfolio comprises panel-based and freestanding furniture systems, storage, desks, benches, tables, and complementary products, such as worktools.

