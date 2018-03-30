Stemline Therapeutics (STML) Raised to Hold at BidaskClub

BidaskClub upgraded shares of Stemline Therapeutics (NASDAQ:STML) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note released on Tuesday morning.

Several other brokerages also recently commented on STML. HC Wainwright reiterated a buy rating and set a $38.00 target price on shares of Stemline Therapeutics in a research note on Friday, February 2nd. ValuEngine upgraded Stemline Therapeutics from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note on Friday, March 23rd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Stemline Therapeutics from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note on Friday, February 9th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $31.33.

STML stock opened at $15.30 on Tuesday. Stemline Therapeutics has a twelve month low of $7.30 and a twelve month high of $18.75.

Stemline Therapeutics (NASDAQ:STML) last issued its earnings results on Friday, March 16th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.93) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.67) by ($0.26). Stemline Therapeutics had a negative return on equity of 94.70% and a negative net margin of 4,689.63%. analysts anticipate that Stemline Therapeutics will post -2.83 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, insider David Gionco sold 4,250 shares of Stemline Therapeutics stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $13.43, for a total transaction of $57,077.50. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, COO Kenneth Hoberman sold 14,040 shares of Stemline Therapeutics stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $13.93, for a total value of $195,577.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 156,418 shares of company stock valued at $2,628,131 over the last quarter. 16.70% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. MetLife Investment Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Stemline Therapeutics in the 4th quarter valued at $186,000. Lyon Street Capital LLC boosted its stake in Stemline Therapeutics by 53.1% in the 4th quarter. Lyon Street Capital LLC now owns 829,090 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $12,934,000 after purchasing an additional 287,628 shares during the period. Millennium Management LLC boosted its stake in Stemline Therapeutics by 769.8% in the 4th quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 290,005 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $4,524,000 after purchasing an additional 256,665 shares during the period. Two Sigma Investments LP bought a new stake in Stemline Therapeutics in the 4th quarter valued at $170,000. Finally, Consonance Capital Management LP boosted its stake in Stemline Therapeutics by 2,216.9% in the 4th quarter. Consonance Capital Management LP now owns 2,349,792 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $36,657,000 after purchasing an additional 2,248,372 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 49.87% of the company’s stock.

About Stemline Therapeutics

Stemline Therapeutics, Inc is a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company focused on discovering, acquiring, developing and commercializing oncology therapeutics. The Company is developing approximately three clinical stage product candidates, including SL-401, SL-701 and SL-801. SL-401 is a targeted therapy directed to the interleukin-3 receptor (IL-3R) (CD123), present on a range of hematologic cancers.

