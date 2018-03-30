Stericycle (SRCL) Downgraded by BidaskClub

Stericycle (NASDAQ:SRCL) was downgraded by analysts at BidaskClub from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report issued on Friday.

SRCL has been the topic of a number of other research reports. Oppenheimer reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Stericycle in a research report on Wednesday, December 13th. Stifel Nicolaus reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $85.00 price target on shares of Stericycle in a research report on Thursday, December 28th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price target on shares of Stericycle to $75.00 and gave the company an “underperform” rating in a research report on Friday, January 19th. Jefferies Group set a $83.00 price target on shares of Stericycle and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 13th. Finally, Robert W. Baird raised shares of Stericycle from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $73.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, February 13th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $70.67.

Shares of NASDAQ:SRCL opened at $58.53 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.84, a quick ratio of 0.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.90. The firm has a market cap of $5,041.98, a price-to-earnings ratio of 225.12, a PEG ratio of 1.34 and a beta of 0.42. Stericycle has a 12 month low of $56.64 and a 12 month high of $88.00.

Stericycle (NASDAQ:SRCL) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 21st. The business services provider reported $1.00 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.14 by ($0.14). The firm had revenue of $887.80 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $882.62 million. Stericycle had a net margin of 1.18% and a return on equity of 13.83%. The business’s revenue was down 2.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company posted $1.00 EPS. sell-side analysts predict that Stericycle will post 4.58 EPS for the current year.

In related news, Director Jack W. Schuler acquired 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 1st. The shares were bought at an average price of $62.59 per share, with a total value of $625,900.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. 3.50% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Community Financial Services Group LLC boosted its position in shares of Stericycle by 1.5% during the 4th quarter. Community Financial Services Group LLC now owns 53,975 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $3,669,000 after purchasing an additional 795 shares in the last quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System boosted its position in shares of Stericycle by 0.6% during the 4th quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 138,949 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $9,447,000 after purchasing an additional 815 shares in the last quarter. Armstrong Henry H Associates Inc. boosted its position in shares of Stericycle by 6.9% during the 4th quarter. Armstrong Henry H Associates Inc. now owns 12,830 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $872,000 after purchasing an additional 830 shares in the last quarter. Amalgamated Bank boosted its position in shares of Stericycle by 9.6% during the 4th quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 10,442 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $710,000 after purchasing an additional 918 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Addenda Capital Inc. boosted its position in shares of Stericycle by 3.5% during the 4th quarter. Addenda Capital Inc. now owns 32,086 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $2,182,000 after purchasing an additional 1,084 shares in the last quarter. 94.28% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Stericycle

Stericycle, Inc is a business-to-business services provider. The Company focuses on regulated and compliance solutions for healthcare, retail, and commercial businesses. The Company’s segments include Domestic and Canada Regulated Waste and Compliance Services (RCS), Domestic Communication and Related Services (CRS), International RCS and All other.

