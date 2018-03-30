Insider Buying: Sterling Bancorp Inc (NASDAQ:SBT) Insider Purchases 2,000 Shares of Stock

Sterling Bancorp Inc (NASDAQ:SBT) insider Michael A. Montemayor purchased 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 22nd. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $13.20 per share, for a total transaction of $26,400.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link.

Shares of NASDAQ:SBT traded down $0.15 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $13.51. The company had a trading volume of 94,500 shares, compared to its average volume of 171,462. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.47, a current ratio of 1.21 and a quick ratio of 1.12. Sterling Bancorp Inc has a 1-year low of $12.00 and a 1-year high of $14.98.

Get Sterling Bancorp alerts:

Sterling Bancorp (NASDAQ:SBT) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, January 30th. The company reported $0.20 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The company had revenue of $29.74 million during the quarter.

The business also recently announced a special dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, February 28th. Investors of record on Wednesday, February 14th were given a $0.01 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, February 13th.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in SBT. BlackRock Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Sterling Bancorp in the fourth quarter worth approximately $411,000. Quantitative Systematic Strategies LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Sterling Bancorp in the fourth quarter worth approximately $550,000. Macquarie Group Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of Sterling Bancorp in the fourth quarter worth approximately $772,000. River Oaks Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Sterling Bancorp in the fourth quarter worth approximately $928,000. Finally, Penn Capital Management Co. Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Sterling Bancorp in the fourth quarter worth approximately $1,290,000. 28.79% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Separately, Sandler O’Neill initiated coverage on shares of Sterling Bancorp in a research note on Thursday, December 21st. They set a “buy” rating and a $14.00 price target on the stock.

COPYRIGHT VIOLATION WARNING: “Insider Buying: Sterling Bancorp Inc (NASDAQ:SBT) Insider Purchases 2,000 Shares of Stock” was first published by Macon Daily and is owned by of Macon Daily. If you are accessing this article on another publication, it was copied illegally and republished in violation of international trademark and copyright law. The original version of this article can be read at https://macondaily.com/2018/03/30/sterling-bancorp-inc-sbt-insider-michael-a-montemayor-acquires-2000-shares-updated.html.

About Sterling Bancorp

Sterling Bancorp, Inc is a holding company. The Company, through its subsidiary, Sterling Bank and Trust, F.S.B. (the Bank), offers a range of loan products to the residential and commercial markets, as well as retail banking services. As of October 19, 2017, it operated through 26 branches, including 20 in the San Francisco area, four in greater Los Angeles, one in New York City and one branch in Michigan.

Receive News & Ratings for Sterling Bancorp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sterling Bancorp and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.