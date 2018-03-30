Sterling Capital Management LLC Purchases 79,010 Shares of Micron Technology (MU)

Sterling Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Micron Technology (NASDAQ:MU) by 152.9% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 130,694 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock after purchasing an additional 79,010 shares during the period. Sterling Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Micron Technology were worth $5,374,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership increased its stake in Micron Technology by 26,035.4% in the fourth quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 4,756,637 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $195,593,000 after purchasing an additional 4,738,437 shares in the last quarter. Greenlight Capital Inc. increased its stake in Micron Technology by 89.5% in the third quarter. Greenlight Capital Inc. now owns 5,021,900 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $197,511,000 after purchasing an additional 2,371,900 shares in the last quarter. Wedge Capital Management L L P NC bought a new stake in Micron Technology in the fourth quarter valued at $61,747,000. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in Micron Technology by 53.3% in the third quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 3,969,870 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $156,135,000 after purchasing an additional 1,379,561 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Los Angeles Capital Management & Equity Research Inc. increased its stake in Micron Technology by 174.8% in the fourth quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management & Equity Research Inc. now owns 2,126,215 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $87,430,000 after purchasing an additional 1,352,435 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 82.49% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on MU. Goldman Sachs set a $55.00 price objective on shares of Micron Technology and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, January 11th. Stifel Nicolaus reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Micron Technology in a report on Friday, March 23rd. BidaskClub cut shares of Micron Technology from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday. Cowen boosted their target price on shares of Micron Technology from $50.00 to $53.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 20th. Finally, Mizuho reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $70.00 price target (up previously from $66.00) on shares of Micron Technology in a research report on Friday, March 23rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating, twenty-four have assigned a buy rating and three have assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $65.32.

Shares of Micron Technology stock traded up $0.65 during trading on Friday, hitting $52.14. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 60,804,772 shares, compared to its average volume of 74,384,560. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29, a current ratio of 2.58 and a quick ratio of 2.06. The firm has a market cap of $60,470.15, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.82, a PEG ratio of 0.48 and a beta of 1.46. Micron Technology has a 52 week low of $26.36 and a 52 week high of $63.42.

Micron Technology (NASDAQ:MU) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 22nd. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $2.82 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.55 by $0.27. The firm had revenue of $7.35 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.28 billion. Micron Technology had a net margin of 38.68% and a return on equity of 48.27%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 58.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.90 EPS. equities analysts anticipate that Micron Technology will post 10.85 EPS for the current year.

In other Micron Technology news, EVP Scott J. Deboer sold 14,750 shares of Micron Technology stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $43.28, for a total transaction of $638,380.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 134,854 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,836,481.12. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, SVP April S. Arnzen sold 1,222 shares of Micron Technology stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $43.77, for a total transaction of $53,486.94. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 57,969 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,537,303.13. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 39,199 shares of company stock worth $1,893,807. 0.53% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Micron Technology Company Profile

Micron Technology, Inc provides semiconductor systems worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Compute and Networking Business Unit, Storage Business Unit, Mobile Business Unit, and Embedded Business Unit. It offers DDR3 and DDR4 DRAM products for computers, servers, networking devices, communications equipment, consumer electronics, automotive, and industrial applications; lower power DRAM products for smartphones, tablets, automotive, laptop computers, and other mobile consumer device applications; DDR2 DRAM and DDR DRAM, GDDR5 and GDDR5X DRAM, SDRAM, and RLDRAM products for networking devices, servers, consumer electronics, communications equipment, computer peripherals, and automotive and industrial applications, as well as for computer memory upgrades; and hybrid memory cube semiconductor memory devices.

