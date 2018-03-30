Somewhat Favorable Media Coverage Somewhat Unlikely to Impact Sterling Construction (STRL) Share Price

Media stories about Sterling Construction (NASDAQ:STRL) have trended somewhat positive on Friday, according to Accern Sentiment Analysis. The research firm scores the sentiment of news coverage by reviewing more than twenty million blog and news sources. Accern ranks coverage of publicly-traded companies on a scale of negative one to positive one, with scores nearest to one being the most favorable. Sterling Construction earned a news sentiment score of 0.19 on Accern’s scale. Accern also gave news stories about the construction company an impact score of 47.4976710411677 out of 100, indicating that recent news coverage is somewhat unlikely to have an impact on the stock’s share price in the immediate future.

Sterling Construction stock traded up $0.64 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $11.46. 616,600 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 281,751. The company has a market cap of $309.82, a PE ratio of 22.47, a PEG ratio of 1.15 and a beta of 0.34. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59, a quick ratio of 1.50 and a current ratio of 1.53. Sterling Construction has a 1 year low of $8.54 and a 1 year high of $18.90.

Sterling Construction (NASDAQ:STRL) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, March 5th. The construction company reported $0.11 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.13 by ($0.02). The company had revenue of $253.90 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $221.53 million. Sterling Construction had a net margin of 1.21% and a return on equity of 10.76%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 50.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm earned ($0.25) EPS. analysts predict that Sterling Construction will post 0.91 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on STRL shares. TheStreet upgraded Sterling Construction from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 12th. BidaskClub downgraded Sterling Construction from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 5th. ValuEngine upgraded Sterling Construction from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 1st. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Sterling Construction from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, January 5th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $17.00.

In other Sterling Construction news, COO Con L. Wadsworth purchased 8,000 shares of Sterling Construction stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 8th. The stock was bought at an average price of $12.43 per share, with a total value of $99,440.00. Following the acquisition, the chief operating officer now owns 68,670 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $853,568.10. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Insiders own 5.20% of the company’s stock.

About Sterling Construction

Sterling Construction Company, Inc is a heavy civil construction company engaged in the building and reconstruction of transportation and water infrastructure projects in Texas, Utah, Nevada, Arizona, California, Hawaii and other states. The Company’s transportation infrastructure projects include highways, roads, bridges, airfields, ports and light rail.

