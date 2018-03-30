Steven Leonard Chapman Sells 1,997 Shares of Natera Inc (NTRA) Stock

Natera Inc (NASDAQ:NTRA) COO Steven Leonard Chapman sold 1,997 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $9.74, for a total transaction of $19,450.78. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 4,468 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $43,518.32. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link.

Shares of NASDAQ:NTRA opened at $9.27 on Friday. Natera Inc has a 12 month low of $7.35 and a 12 month high of $14.76. The company has a current ratio of 1.37, a quick ratio of 1.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of -7.05.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. California State Teachers Retirement System increased its stake in shares of Natera by 8.2% during the 2nd quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 55,589 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $604,000 after purchasing an additional 4,200 shares during the last quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company increased its stake in shares of Natera by 23.3% during the 2nd quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 26,826 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $291,000 after purchasing an additional 5,073 shares during the last quarter. Strs Ohio increased its stake in shares of Natera by 15.0% during the 4th quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 62,800 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $564,000 after purchasing an additional 8,200 shares during the last quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Natera by 9.1% during the 3rd quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC now owns 101,631 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $1,310,000 after purchasing an additional 8,437 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Tygh Capital Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Natera by 5.3% during the 4th quarter. Tygh Capital Management Inc. now owns 228,268 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $2,052,000 after purchasing an additional 11,535 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 67.14% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on NTRA shares. Cowen restated a “buy” rating and issued a $12.00 price target on shares of Natera in a research report on Thursday, December 21st. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Natera from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 10th. Finally, BidaskClub upgraded shares of Natera from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Saturday, January 20th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Natera has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $14.50.

Natera Company Profile

Natera, Inc is a diagnostics company. The Company is engaged in the discovery, development and commercialization of genetic testing services. It offers Panorama Non-Invasive Prenatal Test that screens for chromosomal abnormalities of a fetus with a blood draw from the mother; Horizon Carrier Screening to determine carrier status for a large number of severe genetic diseases that could be passed on to the carrier’s children; Spectrum Pre-implantation Genetic Screening and Spectrum Pre-implantation Genetic Diagnosis to analyze chromosomal anomalies or inherited genetic conditions during an in vitro fertilization cycle to select embryos with the probability of becoming healthy children; Anora Products of Conception test to analyze fetal chromosomes to understand the cause of miscarriage, and Non-Invasive Paternity Testing, to determine paternity by analyzing the fragments of fetal deoxyribonucleic acid in a pregnant mother’s blood and a blood sample from the alleged father(s).

