SThree (STHR) Stock Rating Reaffirmed by Numis Securities

SThree (LON:STHR)‘s stock had its “add” rating reissued by research analysts at Numis Securities in a research report issued to clients and investors on Monday, March 19th. They presently have a GBX 400 ($5.53) target price on the stock. Numis Securities’ price objective points to a potential upside of 23.84% from the company’s current price.

Other equities analysts have also recently issued reports about the company. Liberum Capital reiterated a “buy” rating and set a GBX 400 ($5.53) target price on shares of SThree in a research note on Friday, December 15th. Credit Suisse Group increased their target price on SThree from GBX 420 ($5.80) to GBX 445 ($6.15) and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 3rd.

Shares of LON:STHR opened at GBX 323 ($4.46) on Monday. SThree has a 52-week low of GBX 280.50 ($3.88) and a 52-week high of GBX 390 ($5.39). The company has a market capitalization of $455.38 and a price-to-earnings ratio of 1,538.10.

In other SThree news, insider Justin Hughes sold 2,502 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of GBX 347 ($4.79), for a total value of £8,681.94 ($11,994.94). Also, insider Alex Smith sold 2,976 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of GBX 340 ($4.70), for a total value of £10,118.40 ($13,979.55). Insiders have sold 9,346 shares of company stock worth $3,226,098 over the last 90 days.

SThree plc is an international staffing company, which provides specialist recruitment services in the science, technology, engineering and mathematics (STEM) industries. The Company provides permanent and contract staff to sectors, including information and communication technology (ICT), banking and finance, life sciences, engineering and energy.

