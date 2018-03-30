Smart Global (NASDAQ:SGH) Price Target Raised to $56.00 at Stifel Nicolaus

Smart Global (NASDAQ:SGH) had its price objective upped by equities research analysts at Stifel Nicolaus from $47.00 to $56.00 in a research report issued on Friday, March 23rd, MarketBeat reports. The brokerage currently has a “buy” rating on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus’ target price would indicate a potential upside of 12.36% from the company’s previous close.

Other equities research analysts have also issued research reports about the stock. Needham & Company LLC increased their price objective on shares of Smart Global from $43.00 to $46.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 26th. Deutsche Bank increased their price objective on shares of Smart Global to $45.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, December 22nd. BidaskClub upgraded shares of Smart Global from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 13th. Roth Capital increased their price objective on shares of Smart Global to $50.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, December 22nd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Smart Global from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 21st. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, six have given a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $51.19.

NASDAQ:SGH opened at $49.84 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $1,203.68 and a P/E ratio of 19.62. Smart Global has a fifty-two week low of $11.50 and a fifty-two week high of $56.69. The company has a current ratio of 1.62, a quick ratio of 1.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.97.

Smart Global (NASDAQ:SGH) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, March 22nd. The company reported $1.73 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.33 by $0.40. The firm had revenue of $314.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $290.06 million. Smart Global had a net margin of 5.50% and a return on equity of 100.66%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 82.6% on a year-over-year basis. sell-side analysts predict that Smart Global will post 5.94 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, SVP Kiwan Kim sold 46,738 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $49.31, for a total value of $2,304,650.78. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, VP Jack A. Pacheco sold 7,500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $33.40, for a total transaction of $250,500.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 169,571 shares of company stock valued at $6,844,972. 6.90% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Park West Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Smart Global by 505.0% in the fourth quarter. Park West Asset Management LLC now owns 1,398,009 shares of the company’s stock valued at $47,113,000 after acquiring an additional 1,166,934 shares in the last quarter. Bogle Investment Management L P DE boosted its holdings in shares of Smart Global by 2,461.1% in the fourth quarter. Bogle Investment Management L P DE now owns 380,227 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,813,000 after acquiring an additional 365,381 shares in the last quarter. Systematic Financial Management LP bought a new position in shares of Smart Global in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $12,319,000. Millennium Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Smart Global by 1,465.2% in the fourth quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 162,767 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,485,000 after acquiring an additional 152,368 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Smart Global in the third quarter valued at approximately $4,296,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 87.05% of the company’s stock.

About Smart Global

Smart Global Holdings Inc is a holding company. The Company through its subsidiaries provides specialty memory solutions. The Company manufactures memory for desktops, notebooks, servers and mobile memory for smartphones. The Company also serves original equipment manufacturer (OEM), customers to develop memory solutions.

