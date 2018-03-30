AutoNation Sees Unusually High Options Volume (AN)

AutoNation, Inc. (NYSE:AN) was the recipient of unusually large options trading activity on Wednesday. Stock investors bought 1,544 put options on the stock. This represents an increase of 1,155% compared to the average volume of 123 put options.

AN has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. ValuEngine downgraded shares of AutoNation from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Bank of America set a $68.00 target price on shares of AutoNation and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, February 9th. Jefferies Group reaffirmed a “hold” rating and issued a $60.00 target price on shares of AutoNation in a research report on Friday, February 2nd. Moffett Nathanson initiated coverage on shares of AutoNation in a research report on Monday, December 4th. They issued a “neutral” rating on the stock. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their target price on shares of AutoNation from $49.00 to $57.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 14th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have assigned a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $50.78.

In related news, Director Robert R. Grusky sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $55.00, for a total transaction of $275,000.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 37,677 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,072,235. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, Director Robert R. Grusky sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $51.99, for a total transaction of $519,900.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 32,677 shares in the company, valued at $1,698,877.23. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 20,000 shares of company stock worth $1,094,900. Company insiders own 2.80% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. State of Alaska Department of Revenue acquired a new stake in shares of AutoNation in the 4th quarter worth $195,000. Sheaff Brock Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of AutoNation in the 3rd quarter worth $212,000. MANA Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of AutoNation in the 4th quarter worth $218,000. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale lifted its stake in shares of AutoNation by 22.6% in the 3rd quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 5,918 shares of the company’s stock worth $263,000 after acquiring an additional 1,092 shares during the period. Finally, OLD Mutual Customised Solutions Proprietary Ltd. lifted its stake in shares of AutoNation by 36.8% in the 4th quarter. OLD Mutual Customised Solutions Proprietary Ltd. now owns 5,200 shares of the company’s stock worth $267,000 after acquiring an additional 1,400 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 69.22% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:AN opened at $46.78 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $4,210.17, a P/E ratio of 11.67, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.09 and a beta of 1.36. The company has a quick ratio of 0.25, a current ratio of 0.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.83. AutoNation has a 1-year low of $38.20 and a 1-year high of $62.02.

AutoNation (NYSE:AN) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 1st. The company reported $1.02 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.92 by $0.10. AutoNation had a net margin of 2.02% and a return on equity of 16.24%. The firm had revenue of $5.68 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.57 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.86 EPS. AutoNation’s quarterly revenue was up 3.7% compared to the same quarter last year. research analysts expect that AutoNation will post 4.91 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

AutoNation Company Profile

AutoNation, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as an automotive retailer in the United States. The company operates through three segments: Domestic, Import, and Premium Luxury. It offers a range of automotive products and services, including new and used vehicles; and parts and services, such as automotive repair and maintenance, and wholesale parts and collision services.

