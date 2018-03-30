Stock Yards Bancorp Inc (SYBT) Shares Sold by Rhumbline Advisers

Rhumbline Advisers lowered its stake in Stock Yards Bancorp Inc (NASDAQ:SYBT) by 13.3% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 25,760 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 3,967 shares during the period. Rhumbline Advisers owned 0.11% of Stock Yards Bancorp worth $971,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its position in Stock Yards Bancorp by 33.8% in the third quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 33,506 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $1,273,000 after buying an additional 8,456 shares in the last quarter. Walthausen & Co. LLC boosted its position in Stock Yards Bancorp by 15.6% in the third quarter. Walthausen & Co. LLC now owns 319,448 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $12,139,000 after buying an additional 43,160 shares in the last quarter. Schwab Charles Investment Management Inc. boosted its position in Stock Yards Bancorp by 5.6% in the third quarter. Schwab Charles Investment Management Inc. now owns 97,023 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $3,687,000 after buying an additional 5,135 shares in the last quarter. SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Stock Yards Bancorp in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $206,000. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its position in Stock Yards Bancorp by 1.5% in the third quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 800,868 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $30,432,000 after buying an additional 11,455 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 48.15% of the company’s stock.

SYBT has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Stock Yards Bancorp from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 14th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods restated a “hold” rating and issued a $40.00 target price on shares of Stock Yards Bancorp in a research report on Friday, January 26th. BidaskClub lowered shares of Stock Yards Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Saturday, January 20th. Finally, FIG Partners upgraded shares of Stock Yards Bancorp from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $40.00.

Shares of NASDAQ:SYBT opened at $35.10 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $796.17, a PE ratio of 21.30 and a beta of 0.64. The company has a current ratio of 0.90, a quick ratio of 0.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15. Stock Yards Bancorp Inc has a 52 week low of $31.90 and a 52 week high of $44.50.

Stock Yards Bancorp (NASDAQ:SYBT) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 25th. The bank reported $0.47 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.50 by ($0.03). The business had revenue of $38.57 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $38.01 million. Stock Yards Bancorp had a return on equity of 13.38% and a net margin of 24.39%. equities analysts anticipate that Stock Yards Bancorp Inc will post 2.27 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 2nd. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 19th will be issued a dividend of $0.23 per share. This represents a $0.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.62%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, March 16th. This is a positive change from Stock Yards Bancorp’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.21. Stock Yards Bancorp’s payout ratio is 55.42%.

In other Stock Yards Bancorp news, Director Carl G. Herde purchased 3,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 19th. The shares were bought at an average price of $36.05 per share, for a total transaction of $108,150.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 25,090 shares in the company, valued at $904,494.50. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider William Dishman purchased 1,755 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 26th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $36.18 per share, for a total transaction of $63,495.90. Following the acquisition, the insider now owns 17,584 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $636,189.12. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have bought 6,249 shares of company stock worth $224,878. 6.20% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

About Stock Yards Bancorp

Stock Yards Bancorp, Inc is the holding company for Stock Yards Bank & Trust Company (the Bank). The Bank is a state chartered bank. The Company operates through two segments: commercial banking, and wealth management and trust. The commercial banking segment provides a full range of loan and deposit products to individual consumers and businesses, plus origination of consumer mortgages and securities brokerage activity.

