Stone Ridge Asset Management LLC Invests $453,000 in Denny’s (DENN)

Stone Ridge Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Denny’s (NASDAQ:DENN) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 34,219 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock, valued at approximately $453,000. Stone Ridge Asset Management LLC owned 0.05% of Denny’s at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Deutsche Bank AG increased its stake in shares of Denny’s by 9.6% during the fourth quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 1,120,477 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $14,832,000 after buying an additional 98,353 shares during the period. Landscape Capital Management L.L.C. purchased a new position in shares of Denny’s during the fourth quarter valued at $160,000. Cardinal Capital Management LLC CT increased its stake in shares of Denny’s by 2,382.1% during the fourth quarter. Cardinal Capital Management LLC CT now owns 1,035,473 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $13,709,000 after buying an additional 993,755 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Denny’s by 2.5% during the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 664,558 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $8,798,000 after buying an additional 16,151 shares during the period. Finally, Ramsey Quantitative Systems purchased a new position in shares of Denny’s during the fourth quarter valued at $246,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.58% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:DENN opened at $15.43 on Friday. Denny’s has a 1 year low of $10.87 and a 1 year high of $16.31. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of -2.94, a quick ratio of 0.40 and a current ratio of 0.43. The stock has a market capitalization of $985.92, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.45 and a beta of 0.65.

Denny’s (NASDAQ:DENN) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, February 13th. The restaurant operator reported $0.18 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.14 by $0.04. Denny’s had a negative return on equity of 47.76% and a net margin of 7.48%. The company had revenue of $135.50 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $134.84 million. sell-side analysts predict that Denny’s will post 0.57 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several equities analysts have issued reports on DENN shares. BidaskClub lowered Denny’s from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 27th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Denny’s from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 30th. Wedbush reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $16.00 target price on shares of Denny’s in a research note on Wednesday, February 14th. Finally, ValuEngine upgraded Denny’s from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, March 2nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating, two have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $13.33.

In other Denny’s news, COO Christopher D. Bode sold 15,000 shares of Denny’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $15.65, for a total value of $234,750.00. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 50,488 shares in the company, valued at $790,137.20. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO John C. Miller sold 72,417 shares of Denny’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $15.04, for a total value of $1,089,151.68. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 853,326 shares in the company, valued at approximately $12,834,023.04. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 168,505 shares of company stock worth $2,558,623 in the last quarter. 5.20% of the stock is owned by insiders.

About Denny’s

Denny's Corporation, through its subsidiary, Denny's, Inc, owns and operates full-service restaurant chains under the Denny's brand. As of December 27, 2017, it had 1,735 franchised, licensed, and company restaurants worldwide, including 128 restaurants in Canada, Puerto Rico, Mexico, New Zealand, Honduras, the Philippines, Costa Rica, Dominican Republic, the United Arab Emirates, Guam, Curaçao, El Salvador, Guatemala, and the United Kingdom.

