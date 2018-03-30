Stone Ridge Asset Management LLC Takes Position in CommVault Systems, Inc. (CVLT)

Stone Ridge Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in CommVault Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CVLT) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor acquired 8,217 shares of the software maker’s stock, valued at approximately $431,000.

Several other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. ING Groep NV grew its stake in shares of CommVault Systems by 25.0% in the 4th quarter. ING Groep NV now owns 6,481 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $340,000 after purchasing an additional 1,297 shares during the period. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. grew its stake in shares of CommVault Systems by 5.7% in the 4th quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 27,182 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $1,427,000 after purchasing an additional 1,470 shares during the period. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC boosted its holdings in shares of CommVault Systems by 21.3% in the 3rd quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 10,324 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $628,000 after acquiring an additional 1,810 shares in the last quarter. American International Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of CommVault Systems by 2.0% in the 4th quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 114,849 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $6,030,000 after acquiring an additional 2,218 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Swiss National Bank boosted its holdings in shares of CommVault Systems by 3.8% in the 4th quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 73,600 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $3,864,000 after acquiring an additional 2,700 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 90.07% of the company’s stock.

In other CommVault Systems news, Director David F. Walker sold 5,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, January 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $55.48, for a total transaction of $305,140.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 42,850 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,377,318. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, insider Gary Merrill sold 3,335 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $54.40, for a total value of $181,424.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 18,771 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,021,142.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 289,737 shares of company stock worth $14,770,440. Company insiders own 13.40% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:CVLT opened at $57.20 on Friday. CommVault Systems, Inc. has a one year low of $48.35 and a one year high of $64.60.

CommVault Systems (NASDAQ:CVLT) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 24th. The software maker reported $0.04 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.05 by ($0.01). CommVault Systems had a positive return on equity of 0.32% and a negative net margin of 8.30%. The firm had revenue of $180.37 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $182.01 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.28 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 8.0% compared to the same quarter last year. equities research analysts anticipate that CommVault Systems, Inc. will post 0.03 EPS for the current year.

CommVault Systems declared that its board has initiated a stock repurchase program on Wednesday, January 24th that permits the company to buyback $100.00 million in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization permits the software maker to buy shares of its stock through open market purchases. Shares buyback programs are often an indication that the company’s board believes its shares are undervalued.

Several brokerages have recently commented on CVLT. BidaskClub raised CommVault Systems from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 21st. Zacks Investment Research raised CommVault Systems from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, March 9th. Lake Street Capital reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $58.00 target price (down from $60.00) on shares of CommVault Systems in a report on Thursday, January 25th. Finally, Mizuho reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $75.00 target price on shares of CommVault Systems in a report on Tuesday, January 23rd. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $69.78.

Commvault Systems, Inc (Commvault) is a provider of data and information management software applications and related services. The Company develops, markets and sells a suite of software applications and services, primarily in North America, Europe, Australia and Asia, that provides its customers with data protection solutions supporting all operating systems, applications, and databases on virtual and physical servers, Network Attached Storage (NAS) shares, cloud-based infrastructures, and mobile devices; management through a single console; multiple protection methods, including backup and archive, snapshot management, replication, and content indexing for eDiscovery; storage management using deduplication for disk, tape and cloud; integration with the storage arrays; complete virtual infrastructure management supporting multiple hypervisors; security capabilities to limit access to critical data, and policy-based data management.

