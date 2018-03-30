STORE Capital (STOR) Receiving Somewhat Positive News Coverage, Report Shows

News headlines about STORE Capital (NYSE:STOR) have been trending somewhat positive on Friday, according to Accern Sentiment. Accern identifies positive and negative news coverage by reviewing more than twenty million news and blog sources in real time. Accern ranks coverage of publicly-traded companies on a scale of negative one to one, with scores closest to one being the most favorable. STORE Capital earned a news impact score of 0.14 on Accern’s scale. Accern also gave media stories about the real estate investment trust an impact score of 45.2941677579519 out of 100, indicating that recent news coverage is somewhat unlikely to have an effect on the stock’s share price in the near term.

Here are some of the news articles that may have effected Accern’s rankings:

NYSE:STOR opened at $24.82 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $4,763.85, a PE ratio of 27.58, a PEG ratio of 2.81 and a beta of 0.16. The company has a current ratio of 0.57, a quick ratio of 0.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64. STORE Capital has a 1-year low of $19.65 and a 1-year high of $26.58.

STORE Capital (NYSE:STOR) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 22nd. The real estate investment trust reported $0.43 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.41 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $120.10 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $114.90 million. STORE Capital had a return on equity of 5.35% and a net margin of 36.27%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 17.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.40 earnings per share. sell-side analysts anticipate that STORE Capital will post 1.75 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 16th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 30th will be issued a dividend of $0.31 per share. This represents a $1.24 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.00%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, March 28th. STORE Capital’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 137.78%.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on STOR shares. Wells Fargo decreased their target price on STORE Capital from $27.00 to $26.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, March 20th. ValuEngine upgraded STORE Capital from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 16th. SunTrust Banks reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $26.00 target price on shares of STORE Capital in a research report on Monday, January 22nd. Robert W. Baird reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of STORE Capital in a research report on Tuesday, February 27th. Finally, B. Riley set a $26.00 target price on STORE Capital and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, February 23rd. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $26.82.

In related news, CFO Catherine F. Long acquired 4,225 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 27th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $23.70 per share, with a total value of $100,132.50. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Joseph M. Donovan acquired 4,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 28th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $23.75 per share, for a total transaction of $95,000.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have bought 12,475 shares of company stock worth $295,603. Company insiders own 0.90% of the company’s stock.

STORE Capital Company Profile

STORE Capital Corporation is an internally managed net-lease real estate investment trust, or REIT, that is the leader in the acquisition, investment and management of Single Tenant Operational Real Estate, which is its target market and the inspiration for its name. STORE Capital is one of the largest and fastest growing net-lease REITs and owns a large, well-diversified portfolio that consists of investments in 1,921 property locations, substantially all of which are profit centers, in 48 states.

