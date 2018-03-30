Stratis One Day Volume Reaches $5.68 Million (STRAT)

Stratis (CURRENCY:STRAT) traded 8.8% lower against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 15:00 PM E.T. on March 23rd. One Stratis coin can now be bought for approximately $3.65 or 0.00053449 BTC on major exchanges including Abucoins, Bittrex, LiteBit.eu and Poloniex. During the last week, Stratis has traded 27.6% lower against the US dollar. Stratis has a market cap of $360.13 million and $5.68 million worth of Stratis was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get Stratis alerts:

Bitcoin Diamond (BCD) traded down 5.9% against the dollar and now trades at $2.19 or 0.00032133 BTC.

NavCoin (NAV) traded 8.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.84 or 0.00012272 BTC.

CloakCoin (CLOAK) traded 2.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $5.00 or 0.00073355 BTC.

DeepOnion (ONION) traded down 8.6% against the dollar and now trades at $1.48 or 0.00021656 BTC.

1337 (1337) traded 16.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0005 or 0.00000005 BTC.

Stealthcoin (XST) traded 8.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.17 or 0.00002544 BTC.

Kore (KORE) traded 7.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.00 or 0.00029268 BTC.

Bitcoin Plus (XBC) traded 9.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $31.77 or 0.00465911 BTC.

Elite (1337) traded 22.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000002 BTC.

Vsync (VSX) traded down 11.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0136 or 0.00000200 BTC.

Stratis Coin Profile

Stratis (CRYPTO:STRAT) is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the X13 hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was August 9th, 2016. Stratis’ total supply is 98,797,361 coins. Stratis’ official message board is www.stratistalk.org. The official website for Stratis is stratisplatform.com. Stratis’ official Twitter account is @stratisplatform and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Stratis is /r/Stratisplatform and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

According to CryptoCompare, “Stratis is the native value currency in the Stratis Platform, it fuels the creation of private and public custom blockchains for corporate use. The Stratis Platform offers a one-click deployment system for custom blockchain deployment. These blockchains can be customized to suit the companies' needs, and can even be deployed to mimic the features of popular blockchains like Ethereum or Lisk, which can be tested individually or in parallel. The Stratis team will also function as a London Based consultancy agency that will help businesses to deploy the blockchain that best suits them. “

Buying and Selling Stratis

Stratis can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Cryptopia, Upbit, Bittylicious, Bittrex, SouthXchange, Coinrail, Poloniex, HitBTC, Abucoins, Binance, Livecoin and LiteBit.eu. It is not currently possible to purchase Stratis directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Stratis must first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Stratis using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Ratings for Stratis Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Stratis and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.