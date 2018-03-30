Strs Ohio Sells 84,897 Shares of Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ)

Strs Ohio cut its stake in shares of Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ) by 2.8% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 3,001,628 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock after selling 84,897 shares during the quarter. Verizon Communications makes up approximately 0.7% of Strs Ohio’s portfolio, making the stock its 23rd biggest position. Strs Ohio owned 0.07% of Verizon Communications worth $158,876,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Caxton Associates LP acquired a new position in shares of Verizon Communications in the 2nd quarter valued at about $607,000. E&G Advisors LP lifted its stake in shares of Verizon Communications by 18.2% in the 3rd quarter. E&G Advisors LP now owns 24,735 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock valued at $1,224,000 after purchasing an additional 3,803 shares during the period. Cutler Investment Counsel LLC lifted its stake in shares of Verizon Communications by 1.4% in the 2nd quarter. Cutler Investment Counsel LLC now owns 154,181 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock valued at $6,886,000 after purchasing an additional 2,121 shares during the period. Stokes & Hubbell Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Verizon Communications by 32.2% in the 3rd quarter. Stokes & Hubbell Capital Management LLC now owns 84,508 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock valued at $4,182,000 after purchasing an additional 20,561 shares during the period. Finally, KBC Group NV lifted its stake in shares of Verizon Communications by 3.4% in the 3rd quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 744,116 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock valued at $36,826,000 after purchasing an additional 24,460 shares during the period. 64.00% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Bank of America boosted their price objective on Verizon Communications from $55.00 to $58.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 24th. HSBC downgraded Verizon Communications from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and dropped their price objective for the company from $54.83 to $42.80 in a research note on Thursday, December 14th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Vetr raised Verizon Communications from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $54.80 price objective on the stock in a research note on Monday, February 5th. Howard Weil raised Verizon Communications from a “sector perform” rating to a “sector outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, January 22nd. Finally, Guggenheim assumed coverage on Verizon Communications in a research report on Tuesday, March 13th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $58.00 target price for the company. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have given a hold rating, eleven have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $54.31.

Shares of NYSE:VZ traded down $0.18 during trading on Friday, hitting $47.82. 17,305,500 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 17,991,324. The company has a market cap of $198,142.27, a P/E ratio of 6.50, a P/E/G ratio of 1.95 and a beta of 0.68. Verizon Communications Inc. has a 52-week low of $42.80 and a 52-week high of $54.77. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.54, a current ratio of 0.91 and a quick ratio of 0.87.

Verizon Communications (NYSE:VZ) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, January 23rd. The cell phone carrier reported $0.86 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.88 by ($0.02). The company had revenue of $33.96 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $33.20 billion. Verizon Communications had a return on equity of 48.97% and a net margin of 23.88%. The company’s revenue was up 2.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.86 EPS. analysts expect that Verizon Communications Inc. will post 4.55 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, May 1st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, April 10th will be issued a $0.59 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, April 9th. This represents a $2.36 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.94%. Verizon Communications’s payout ratio is currently 32.07%.

In related news, SVP Anthony T. Skiadas sold 6,967 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $49.80, for a total value of $346,956.60. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 16,059 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $799,738.20. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 0.09% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Verizon Communications Profile

Verizon Communications Inc is a holding company. The Company, through its subsidiaries, provides communications, information and entertainment products and services to consumers, businesses and governmental agencies. Its segments include Wireless and Wireline. The Wireless segment offers communications products and services, including wireless voice and data services and equipment sales, to consumer, business and government customers across the United States.

