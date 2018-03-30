Stuart Olson Inc Announces Quarterly Dividend of $0.12 (TSE:SOX)

Stuart Olson Inc (TSE:SOX) declared a quarterly dividend on Tuesday, March 6th, Zacks reports. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 29th will be paid a dividend of 0.12 per share on Tuesday, April 17th. This represents a $0.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 6.42%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, March 28th.

Shares of TSE:SOX traded up C$0.17 during trading on Friday, reaching C$7.48. 51,100 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 60,266. Stuart Olson has a 52-week low of C$4.99 and a 52-week high of C$8.39.

Stuart Olson (TSE:SOX) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, March 6th. The company reported C$0.18 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of C$0.09 by C$0.09. The company had revenue of C$282.60 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of C$255.70 million. Stuart Olson had a return on equity of 7.60% and a net margin of 1.35%.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on the company. CIBC raised their price target on Stuart Olson from C$6.00 to C$8.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 16th. AltaCorp Capital upgraded Stuart Olson from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, March 8th. National Bank Financial raised their target price on Stuart Olson from C$5.50 to C$7.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 8th. Raymond James Financial raised Stuart Olson from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and raised their target price for the stock from C$6.00 to C$8.00 in a research report on Thursday, March 8th. Finally, TD Securities lifted their price objective on Stuart Olson from C$7.00 to C$8.50 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, January 8th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of C$8.00.

About Stuart Olson

Stuart Olson Inc is a Canada-based construction and industrial services company. The Company’s segments include General Contracting, Commercial Systems, Industrial Services, and Corporate and Other. The General Contracting segment, through the Buildings Group, provides general contracting services, including integrated project delivery, construction management and design-build services.

