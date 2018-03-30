Student Transportation Inc. Plans Monthly Dividend of $0.04 (STB)

Student Transportation Inc. (TSE:STB) (NASDAQ:STB) declared a monthly dividend on Wednesday, March 28th, TickerTech reports. Investors of record on Monday, April 16th will be paid a dividend of 0.0367 per share on Monday, April 16th. This represents a $0.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.57%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, March 28th.

Shares of TSE:STB traded down C$0.04 during trading on Friday, reaching C$9.64. 187,033 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 340,978. Student Transportation has a fifty-two week low of C$6.98 and a fifty-two week high of C$9.84.

Get Student Transportation alerts:

Student Transportation (TSE:STB) (NASDAQ:STB) last released its earnings results on Friday, February 9th. The company reported C$0.11 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of C$0.08 by C$0.03. Student Transportation had a net margin of 11.72% and a return on equity of 80.41%. The business had revenue of C$246.21 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of C$236.92 million.

STB has been the topic of a number of research reports. BMO Capital Markets raised their target price on shares of Student Transportation from C$7.60 to C$7.75 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 14th. National Bank Financial lowered shares of Student Transportation from an “outperform” rating to a “tender” rating and lifted their price target for the company from C$9.50 to C$9.58 in a research report on Wednesday, February 28th. Scotiabank lowered shares of Student Transportation from a “sector perform” rating to a “tender” rating and lifted their price target for the company from C$8.00 to C$9.60 in a research report on Wednesday, February 28th. Finally, Raymond James Financial lowered shares of Student Transportation from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 1st.

COPYRIGHT VIOLATION WARNING: “Student Transportation Inc. Plans Monthly Dividend of $0.04 (STB)” was posted by Macon Daily and is the sole property of of Macon Daily. If you are viewing this piece of content on another publication, it was illegally copied and reposted in violation of United States & international copyright laws. The original version of this piece of content can be read at https://macondaily.com/2018/03/30/student-transportation-inc-stb-declares-0-04-monthly-dividend-updated.html.

About Student Transportation

Student Transportation Inc is a Canada-based company engaged in providing school bus transportation services in North America. The Company provides school bus and management services to public and private schools in North America and offers services, such as contracted services, special needs transportation, charter services, direct to parent and used bus sales.

Receive News & Ratings for Student Transportation Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Student Transportation and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.