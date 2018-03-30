Suedzucker (SZU) Given a €15.90 Price Target by Warburg Research Analysts

Suedzucker (ETR:SZU) received a €15.90 ($19.63) target price from investment analysts at Warburg Research in a note issued to investors on Wednesday. The brokerage presently has a “neutral” rating on the stock. Warburg Research’s price objective would indicate a potential upside of 15.30% from the company’s previous close.

A number of other equities research analysts have also issued reports on the stock. Commerzbank set a €22.00 ($27.16) price target on shares of Suedzucker and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday. DZ Bank restated a “neutral” rating on shares of Suedzucker in a report on Tuesday. equinet set a €12.00 ($14.81) price target on shares of Suedzucker and gave the company a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday. Goldman Sachs set a €13.20 ($16.30) price target on shares of Suedzucker and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday. Finally, Kepler Capital Markets set a €15.00 ($18.52) price target on shares of Suedzucker and gave the company a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of €16.36 ($20.20).

SZU stock opened at €13.79 ($17.02) on Wednesday. Suedzucker has a 52-week low of €14.59 ($18.01) and a 52-week high of €23.97 ($29.59). The company has a market cap of $3,100.00 and a PE ratio of 14.67.

About Suedzucker

Südzucker AG supplies sugar products in Europe and internationally. It operates through four segments: Sugar, Special Products, CropEnergies, and Fruit. The Sugar segment produces and sells sugar, sugary specialty products, animal feed and, fertilizers to food industry, retailers, and agriculture market.

